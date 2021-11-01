High school juniors and seniors considering a career in education can learn more about what they need to do at the district’s “Education Fair” on Nov. 10.
The event will take place at 5 p.m. at Central High School, 14075 Ken Austin Parkway, Brooksville. Students will be able to meet with school representatives to find the right career program for them.
Those planning to attend should register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hcsd-education-as-a-career-fair-tickets-194560825667. There will be door prizes.
Participating schools include Grand Canyon University, Pasco-Hernando State College, Saint Leo University, St. Petersburg College and the University of South Florida.
The Tampa Bay Higher Education Alliance is running the event.
