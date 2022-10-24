District schools get school recognition funding

BROOKSVILLE – Six local schools will benefit from a Florida Department of Education award of more than $1 million, the Hernando County School District said in a press release.
The agency announced that Gov. Ron DeSantis has awarded $200 million to 1,400 schools throughout Florida that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence during the 2021-22 school year.
Chocachatti Elementary, Pine Grove Elementary, Suncoast Elementary, Challenger K8, Winding Waters K8 and Gulf Coast Academy will receive a portion of the $1,055,144 award.
Here is how the money will be distributed:
• Pine Grove Elementary School: $169,377
• Suncoast Elementary School: $154,666
• Chocachatti Elementary School: $135,937
• Challenger K-8 School Of Science And Math: $269,851
• Winding Waters K-8: $285,774
• Gulf Coast Academy Of Science And Technology: $39,539
To be eligible for the award, schools must receive a school grade of “A” or improve at least one letter grade from the prior year. Each of the recognized schools will work with its individual School Advisory Council to determine how to use its financial award.
As specified in state statute, schools must use their awards for one or any combination of the following: faculty and staff bonuses; educational equipment and materials to assist in maintaining and improving student performance; or temporary personnel to assist in maintaining or improving student performance.
"It's wonderful to see school recognition awards return and we are honored to be included in this year's list of recipients," Superintendent John Stratton said.
A full list of the awarded schools is at https://tinyurl.com/4z4km4mp.
