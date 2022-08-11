With just two weeks left until the Aug. 23 primary election, candidates seeking your vote for the County Commission District 4 seat are Gary Bradford, Christina Fitzpatrick, Cory Patterson, and Shannon Wittwer.
In a debate hosted by the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce, Bradford, Fitzpatrick and Wittwer were present to respond to a series of questions. In this race, Fitzpatrick is the incumbent aiming for re-election during this time.
Q: What do you see as Pasco's biggest challenge in the next few years? What’s the county's biggest opportunity?
Wittwer: I think that the county's biggest challenge is the overgrowth. I've been all over the county and talked to so many people. This is their No. 1 concern. We cannot continue to be a bedroom community. Over 70 percent of the people that live in Pasco still travel outside of Pasco. This is a problem, and it affects all aspects of infrastructure. I know no one wants to hear this, everybody’s heard it a million times, it's like a spider, it spiders out into everything. I think the biggest opportunity is to actually involve the people — that's part of my platform. I believe when you ask the people what they want and what they believe Pasco County should be in the future, you are actually going to get real answers. We can't just have a few people with their vision implementing what they want.
Bradford: Our biggest challenge as a society in Pasco County is to manage our growth and our infrastructure, that’s without a doubt our No. 1 issue here. As we do that, we also have to take care of everything else — the quality-of-life issues that come along with development and infrastructure and that would be public safety. Transportation, we don't do a very good job of that. We can have strategic planning for transportation. We can have strategic planning for development. I believe in involving the citizens. You can go right now with the Planning Commission, they have an opportunity for citizens to get involved and voice their opinions as they put a land use code together. It’s critical that whether you’re in Dade City or New Port Richey that you have your voice heard on what you want.
Fitzpatrick: We are definitely working on making sure we have smart growth in Pasco County. We do need to make sure that we have more jobs in Pasco. Like Shannon mentioned, 70 percent of our citizens do go out of the county to work. If we can provide those jobs in Pasco they won't be on the roads and causing as much traffic congestion. The job growth last year grew 7 percent compared to the 5 percent of single-family homes in the housing market. That's the first time in years that the job market has surpassed the housing market. We also have Moffitt Cancer Center coming in with 15,000 jobs. Over 10,000 of those jobs are going to be high paying jobs of $100,000 or more a year. We do need to make sure we have housing for them as well.
Q: The Ridge Road extension is almost done to the Suncoast Parkway. There’s talk of extending it to I-75. Are you in favor, and if so, would you move to fast track it, and how would you go about getting it done?
Bradford: In answer to the question is yes, in answer to the second question is yes, and how do we get it done, how do we pay for it? That’s always the key when it comes to transportation, who’s going to pay for that. Out of the last budget, President (Wilton) Simpson put that in the budget to extend that. The governor made a decision to happen to veto some of that money, however, guess what? The Legislature meets every year, we have to do a better job of bringing those stakeholders to the table, lobby Tallahassee, have investment from the county, maybe even the federal government. We have to keep trying. Just because they said no once doesn’t mean they say no twice. It’s very important that we have those relationships with the different levels of government to pay for those big infrastructure issues that we’re facing in the county.
Fitzpatrick: We do need to make sure we have enough transportation and corridors from the west to east so in case of hurricane season, we have enough hurricane evacuation sites. Everyone from Pinellas also comes up to head to the east. The Ridge Road extension, I did put in $14 million for legislature for appropriation requests last year, it did get vetoed this year. We are looking forward, there are other avenues for funding requests that we can still get that $14 million. The Ridge Road extension goes all the way to the Suncoast Parkway, and it’s great but the trickiest part is when I get off the extension, all the traffic congestion I normally hit is from Suncoast Parkway to 41. So it’s really important that we do finish the extension as quickly as possible. (State Road) 54 has 70 percent capacity. As soon as the Ridge Road extension opens all the way to 41, it’ll bring the congestion from 52 to 54 and will reduce the congestion on those two roads.
Wittwer: From just what I know, and I do not claim to know it all, from what I’m hearing, especially from Ms. Zimmer, I am not in favor of it unless I saw some actual proof as to why this really needed to be done. If this is to go over wetlands and to make a big impact on wetlands, absolutely not. When does it stop? We are supposed to be protecting wetlands. I’m all about protecting it.
Q: Moffitt Cancer Center is projected to have a bigger impact than any other single project in the history of Pasco County. If elected, what will you do to help this project along and what benefits do you think Pasco will get from this project?
Wittwer: Who doesn’t want to fight cancer, right? Bringing that here is also a huge deal. I need to see every aspect of that project. I cannot just say yes or no right now. I do not have that information in front of me, and I’m looking forward to seeing exactly what they are putting there. Fighting cancer? All for it. Jobs? All for it. But that’s all I can say about that. I need more information.
Bradford: I’ll do anything that I can legislatively sitting on the county commission to make Moffitt Cancer a reality in Pasco County. It will transform Pasco in the middle part of our county, it will provide jobs, it will provide housing for people who work there, improve and build new schools that will send students to those research centers during high schools to study gene splitting and all kinds of out-of-the-box type of science. There’s a lot of responsibilities that come with that. You’re going to have to finish Ridge Road. I think the greatest infrastructure problem we’re going to have with Moffitt is water. The more people we put in central Pasco, where is the water going to come from? As we pump more water out of the aquifer, everybody knows that is a problem. What I would also do with Moffitt is I’d make sure that our office and our stakeholders are fully on board. A lot of that money for Moffitt came from the state legislature and I’d make sure we have those relationships.
Fitzpatrick: I would continue to work with Mr. Lee Moffitt. Pasco County would benefit tremendously from having Moffitt Cancer Center. It’s going to bring high paying jobs to Pasco County. This past year, the state legislature did get $106 million to go towards their infrastructure at Moffitt, so it’s very important that the infrastructure is in place prior to new development coming in. They’re also going to be receiving about $24 million from the cigarette tax over the next several years, that should increase to about $36 million. The Penny for Pasco is helping Moffitt move forward so it’s very exciting that we continue to work and help Moffitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.