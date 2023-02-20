BROOKSVILLE — The Feb. 14 meeting of the Hernando County School Board erupted into harsh exchanges as the two new members continued to pull and question consent agenda items.
Mark Johnson and Shannon Rodriguez ran on promises of watching over spending, and they’ve kept those promises. At every meeting, they’re challenging more spending items and on Feb. 14 directly attacked some of the “sole source” contracts on the agenda that district staff tried to explain.
These items were on the consent agenda, which is where routine items are voted on in a batch. Members can “pull” items for discussion, explanation and a separate vote. Johnson and Rodriguez made it clear from the start that they were going to start pulling more consent agenda items.
At the Feb. 14 meeting, both spoke out — sometimes vehemently — over the funding sources for spending items, with Board Chairman Gus Guadagnino eventually defending district staff who have found themselves repeatedly questioned about the source of funding for the spending they were defending.
Rodriguez said she has been studying these items that she was questioning.
Heated exchanges
An argument over an item for window film triggered a heated exchange, with Rodriguez again contending that the money isn’t being spent right since it’s only for 16 schools this year.
Jill Renihan, director of safe schools, said the $200,000 from grant and millage funding will protect some schools this year and more schools next year.
Johnson and Rodriguez insisted that they didn’t know the funding source for these items, and that in the future Johnson said he would not vote on an item unless an exact funding source was listed. Rodriguez said she would vote for the item because the safety of the children is important, but she wanted to know where the money to fund the item was coming from.
“If the exact funding source is not listed in the future on an item,” Johnson declared, “I am not going to approve it. If you’re looking to use it out of two different funds, you’ve got to tell me how much is coming from each fund or I will deny it and I don’t care if it’s the best thing in the world and I don’t care what it’s for.”
His voice rising, Johnson continued, “We have to be accountable for what we spend. That is our job. That is our duty as a board member, and that’s what I’m going to do.”
“In the future —,” Johnson said, but board member Susan Duval interrupted him.
“If you think that we’re not accountable all the time, you’ve got another thing coming,” she said in a loud, angry tone as a few people in the audience clapped and cheered. “We are!”
“Well, I want to be accountable and want to know what funding it’s coming from,” Johnson said.
“And you will know if you ask,” Duval said.
“I have,” Johnson replied.
“The problem is, we don’t know,” Rodriguez said. “We have to vote first and then we’ll figure it out.”
It doesn’t matter, Duval said, but Rodriguez said it did matter where the money is coming from. On the matter at hand, about protective window film, Rodriguez said she’d vote for the item in the name of children’s safety, but she wanted to know where the money was coming from.
“We do know where it’s coming from,” Duval said. “It’s going to come out of millage and it’s going to come out of ‘hardening.’ One or the other, or both. It’s going to come out of that and it’s not going to exceed $200,000.”
The motion passed 5-0.
Contract issues
Rodriguez took aim at the contract to provide Wi-Fi on school buses, contending that the $56,388 is being wasted because, she said, students won’t be doing homework on the buses and the money could be spent on other things. That item passed 3-2 with Rodriguez and Johnson dissenting.
A contract for radio services with Bearcom, Radio One and Tri-Co Communications, Inc. for Mobile/Portable Radios Installation and Repair Services attracted Johnson’s attention, and he said he found it ridiculous that the district would spend around $325,000 for a company to remove, install and reprogram radios.
“We’re getting hosed,” he said. “They’re getting paid three times to touch the same piece of equipment once.”
William Hall, the fire official and plans examiner, defended the contract because it gives him fixed prices so he doesn’t have to go out for bids when he needs parts.
“Getting the best price is not to pay three fees to touch one piece of equipment,” Johnson said. “The installation fees are absurd.”
The item passed 4-1, with Johnson dissenting.
Defending staff
“Our staff works hard,” Stratton said. “We understand being accountable. We understand fiscal responsibility.”
He defended the staff and said he saw disrespect as staff members were attacked and interrogated for bringing items before the board. They wouldn’t be bringing these items forward and suggesting spending if they didn’t know that the district had the money.
He said if the board has a problem to bring the problem to him, and he will direct the staff to do what they are supposed to do.
“If we can’t change how we’re treating staff and talking to staff, because it’s coming across as an interrogation, it’s coming across as an attack, and most importantly, it’s discrediting everything they put their hearts and souls into for years in this district,” Stratton said. “So if we can’t change that, they don’t need to be here. They can go home and be with their families instead of being interrogated and attacked.”
Some of them might quit if this continues, he said, adding that after 18 years in the district and 30 years in education, he couldn’t blame them if they did. “In this business right now, you can go anywhere you want,” Stratton said. If the board can’t be civil to the staff, he’d take the questions himself, he said.
“All I’m asking for is to know how much money is coming from where,” Rodriguez said, adding that there was no need for the board to be fighting or rude to each other or the staff.
“I have never sat up here and been disrespectful,” she said, but she could disagree and others didn’t have to like it. “I have my opinions, and you have yours. I have to respect yours and you have to respect mine.”
In other action
• Student representative Gina Doherty said she met with delegates from the elementary, middle and high schools on Feb. 8 about what’s good and what can be improved upon in the schools. Moton, Westside and Chocachatti have some variation of a safety patrol program, she said. Students also mentioned wonderful teachers, Pine Grove and Chocachatti students mentioned the 4H activities, which include taking care of chickens and goats.
On the other side, students said there are not enough field trips, there isn’t much communication in the morning beyond the pledge, and they’d like to see the libraries go from being a testing center to a place where students go to check out books. Also, they taste-tested some food for new menu items for next year.
• Students from Weeki Wachee High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter did well in recent events and are moving on to the state competition in Orlando. “They’re really a good group of kids and I’m excited about going to state with them,” said adviser Tina Vieira. They need to raise more money, she said, so call her at 352-797-7029, Ext. 235, and Vieria will arrange for a student to contact the potential donor.
• The district’s Finance Department was recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
• Members voted 5-0 to terminate the food contract with the For Each 1 Reach 1 Mentoring Program for non-payment of meals served from August 2022 to the present. Termination date will be March 17. Rodriguez expressed concern because the district’s staff let the private school run up a food bill of more than $26,000 and has not paid, despite repeated promises to do so. The district’s attorney agreed to look into options for legal means to force payment.
• Members approved 5-0 paying $59,000 for preconstruction services on a $5.9 million contract using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III money for HVAC replacement for Brooksville Elementary School.
• Members approved 5-0 the purchase to continue and expand AI technology at various locations throughout the district from sole source vendor Zeroeyes not to exceed $250,000 annually, contingent on safety grant funding or millage funding. This was one of the items that caused a long discussion and argument.
Commented
