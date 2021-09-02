TRINITY — Warm and friendly, Nikki Dermott doesn't come across like a woman leading a revolution.
However, the supervisor of the Starkey Market is one small part of a national movement aimed at providing fresh, local, healthy foods for people willing to spend a little bit more to get a lot more.
“We want to provide local produce and, if not, then high-quality goods that are good for you,” she said. “We're very family oriented. We give the community what it wants.”
Located at 3460 Starkey Blvd. just north of State Road 54, the “boutique” store is open daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Friday and Saturday, when the doors are open until 9 p.m. The market features fresh produce and eggs, local sauces, spices and marinades, organic goods, gourmet coffee, ice cream, rare items like raw milk, along with various arts and crafts including homemade jewelry. For instance, beef from the Providence Cattle Co. of Florida is raised “humanely and sustainably.”
There's also blueberry, blackberry and strawberry “U-Pick-'Em” available when the fruits are in season at Starkey Farms.
Next to the market you may visit the Barn to enjoy craft beers, ciders, Florida wines and wine club memberships. Live music, happy hour deals and “fun classes for all ages” are on this menu; the hours are 11 a.m.to 9 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 11 a.m.to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Dermott said there are also many special events including live-music shows, a successful Fourth of July fireworks show and First Responders Night. Special food events include the Got Lobstah Food Truck, the Belgian Bus Waffle Truck, the Sweeties BBQ Food Truck and “Essential Pizza.”
Of course, pumpkins go on sale at Halloween so kids can pick out a jack-o'-lantern.
Driving the business plan is a foundation laid by the Starkey family under the iconic leadership of clan patriarch J.B. Starkey Sr. In the 1930s, he sold his 665-acre cattle ranch in Pinellas County and purchased 16,000 acres stretching from Odessa to Seven Springs at $2.50 an acre in a ranching partnership with the Cunningham brothers. Through the years J.B. and his family became one of the true political, economic and cultural builders of the West Pasco community, witnessed by their names on local roads, parks, charities and businesses.
According to their website, “From generation to generation, the Starkey family has nurtured the land we have called home since 1920. The land may have evolved, but our values have not. As we look forward to our sixth season at Starkey Farms, we celebrate our heritage by providing fresh, high-quality fruit to our growing community each year!”
The Starkeys have adopted some of the practices seen in many places that are part of the “fresh-to-table” movement. These include avoiding products raised using growth hormones to increase yield, chemical treatments to fight diseases and pestilence, preservatives to reduce rotting or picking produce before it's ready so it can ripen during the long trip from farm to shopping cart.
The movement toward fresh, more nutritious foods is taking hold all across the U.S., including Trinity. For instance, there's the Sprouts Farmers Market at 8840 Strength Ave.
It features “seasonal produce to high quality meat and seafood, plus aisles of good-for-you groceries” including frozen foods, bulk items, grains and nuts and a full-service deli with ethnic items like cuban sandwiches, empenadas and cafe con leche.
There's also a Trinity fresh-food restaurant, the Green Market Cafe, at 10710 State Road 54, #106. This eatery promises high-quality, nutritious dishes including “family bowl” and bowl dishes, grilled wraps, salads, sandwich combos and cookies.
Five years ago, the New Port Richey City Council passed an ordinance allowing the sale of locally produced farm and garden foods in residential gardens, a holistic community effort called urban agriculture. The city's Environmental Committee issues permits that specify times, places and other rules governing the program.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines urban agriculture (farming or gardening) as cultivating, processing and distributing food in a developed, populated setting.
The broad-based programs help people lead longer, stronger lives through a growing movement that marries environmental, nutritional, and economic concerns. Proponents say Americans are removed from the ways they sustain themselves and the environment. They noted locally grown, fresh-food outlets like the Starkey Market increase all parts of the urban agriculture system, which attracting new residents. It's a fact that young, educated professionals especially prefer food shopping at sustainable, healthy outlets that support local producers, the economy and the environment.
A bit further down the road the non-profit, all-volunteer Hernando County Growers Association manages the Brooksville Farmers Market at 15487 Citrus Way, along with the Little Rock Cannery/Library and General Store. The cannery offers classes in canning, preserves and cooking in a large, well-equipped kitchen. The general store offers varied local items like fresh seafood, beef, venison, alligator and pork from Florida Fresh Meat along with honey, jewelry, pottery, and special soaps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.