NEW PORT RICHEY — Nearly 100 dinosaurs and dragons had a rough time making their way from Texas to the Harry Schwettman Education Center in New Port Richey, but they got it together in time for the opening of the interactive Dino & Dragons exhibit Dec. 9.
The dinos’ troubles started as soon as they left Texas, said Diane Jones, a spokesperson for the city’s Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology and Science, which is presenting the exhibit.
“Because of the weight of the dinosaurs, many of the trailers had tire blowouts, so there were delays in getting the tractor trailers here,” she said. “And then once we fixed the unexpected damage that happened in transit, on Halloween night, our baby velociraptor was stolen.
“We got him back, but an eye was damaged — he’s going to need an eye patch.
“Then Hurricane Ian came, which wasn’t too bad, but Tropical Storm Nicole damaged a few of the dinosaurs (which were kept outside on the education center grounds). It took a week to get one big guy, a spinosaurus, back together.”
But all was well by the time of the show’s opening, largely because of community help, Jones said.
“The number of volunteers that put this together — it was amazing,” she said. “In other cities, hundreds of city employees and convention center employees put it together, whereas ours was the museum and volunteers. Some board members brought their whole families here on Thanksgiving weekend.”
The end result is a Dinosaur Land and Mystical World behind the center where visitors can get a sense of what the earth was like 65 million years ago when the giant reptiles — some up to three stories — ruled the earth. Other show highlights include a triceratops laying eggs, a battle of wits with the dangerous velociraptors and a dinosaur-infested maze you can escape only if you find the key card.
The show, a fundraiser to help MAPS acquire a permanent home, will run through Feb. 6 at the Schwettman Center, on the corner of Grand Boulevard and Gulf Drive in New Port Richey. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday, with hours varying depending on the date. Tickets start at $20, are time and date specific, and must be purchased online in advance. For tickets and more information, visit dinoanddragonsnpr.com.
MAPS is in Wendell Krinn Technical High School, 7650 Orchid Lake Road in New Port Richey. For hours and information, call 727-637-5997 or visit mapsmuseum.org.
