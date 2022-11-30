SPRING HILL — About 100 guests mingled, dined and explored how it feels to eat, walk and make a craft without the benefit of eyesight Nov. 18 at the Silverthorn Country Club in Spring Hill. And they raised $20,000 for Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind, an education, social service and advocacy nonprofit with offices in New Port Richey and Brooksville.
The dinner is traditionally one of two annual fundraising events for Lighthouse, the other being a celebration at the Chasco Fiesta in the spring.
“This is our first dinner after COVID,” said Stefanie Pontlitz, Lighthouse’s executive director. “And it’s the first where we had interactive stations.” At tables that lined the dining room, patrons could experience blindness themselves by donning a blindfold and trying activities such as walking with a cane, identifying and eating finger foods, making a Christmas craft and packing a box of assorted-size packages of batteries.
“You don’t realize what kind of challenge it is for people until you have this experience,” said Land O’ Lakes resident Kurt Conover, who found that when walking with no sight, “you really have to trust the people that are near you.
“I can only imagine how it is for children,” he added. “I’m really glad they have these services.”
Among the children served was Lily James, 12, a seventh grader at River Ridge Middle School. In both the children and teen’s programs, Lily told the Suncoast News she enjoys learning life skills and helping other children newer to the program than she. She also likes “meeting kids who have the same kind of thing I do,” she said.
Lily’s father, Peter James, manages business development for the agency’s warehouse, where blind and visually impaired workers pack and ship items, such as batteries, for contractors. All employees are paid more than the minimum wage.
“She (Lily) was born visually impaired,” he said of his daughter, “and I wanted to help create jobs so that she would have a place to go.” He said 70% of visually impaired and blind adults are either unemployed or underemployed.
Marlys Newhouse of Hudson, who has macular degeneration and is legally blind, has worked at the warehouse for eight years.
“I love it,” she said. She noted that having a job, as well as at-home technology such as magnifiers and CCTV, means “I have my independence.”
Teaching the skills people need to be independent is a main focus of Lighthouse, Pontlitz said. While blindness can happen to anyone, and it ranks among people’s top five fears, becoming blind doesn’t mean you have to give up on life, she added.
“Our goal is to make it not so scary, so that when people come in our door, they realize that it's not as scary as they think it is. There are ways that we can teach them how to live life normally. They may never be driving again, but that doesn't mean that they're never gonna do anything else again.
“We teach them how to cook, how to clean, how to sort their money, pay their bills — the normal things for citizens of society, they can do all of that. Our instructors are fabulous; many of them have lived the life and so they teach from experience. They can show them that it's not as scary as you think it is. It seems like it at first, but that changes once you build that confidence.”
Lighthouse currently serves 400 clients, about 1,300 people when one factors in parents, spouses and others. It is supported by donations and grants and does not charge clients or their insurance companies for its services. In addition to donations, it also appreciates volunteers (Pontlitz began as one when she was a teen) either to work with clients or as a one-off, such as a Scout group coming to do a craft project.
Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind is located at 9130 Ridge Road in New Port Richey. For more information, call 727-815-0303 or visit LVIB.org
