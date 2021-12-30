BROOKSVILLE — Quick action by a Sheriff’s Office detention deputy saved an inmate’s life, according to a press release from the agency.
On Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 10:22 a.m., Detention Deputy B. Collito was working at the booking release desk when an inmate, who appeared to be choking, approached the desk.
Collito saw the inmate pointing to his throat while attempting to speak, and asked the inmate if he was choking. The inmate replied by nodding his head. Collito performed the Heimlich maneuver, and was successful in getting the food dislodged from the inmate’s throat and reopening his airway.
The inmate was escorted to the medical unit at the detention center for further evaluation. He is expected to make a full recovery.
“Although our detention deputies are not in the public’s eye, they still have to be prepared to administer lifesaving measures at a moment’s notice,” said Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis. “Their dedication and professionalism are appreciated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.