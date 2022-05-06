Detectives seeking information in 1981 cold case homicide

On May 9, 1981, Ricky Merrill and Dori Colyer were last seen leaving the Hilltop Lounge on Broad Street in Brooksville.
The pair told friends they would return to the lounge shortly, but they never returned.
On the same date at approximately 2:30 a.m., the fire department was dispatched to a possible "brush fire" in the 300 block of Stafford Avenue in Brooksville, about one mile from the Hilltop Lounge.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a vehicle on fire.
A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed two bodies inside, later identified as Merrill and Colyer.
Anyone with information on this cold case, contact Detective George Loydgren at 352-754-6830 or Hernando County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous.
Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cellphone.
You may also submit your tip at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.