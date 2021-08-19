DeSantis visits Hudson, touts COVID treatment option

HUDSON — Gov. Ron DeSantis made a pit stop in Hudson on Aug. 19 as part of his efforts to spread the news about establishing sites for Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment.
The treatment is free to people who are experiencing early symptoms of COVID-19, DeSantis said, and has been found to reduce the effects of COVID by 70% if used when symptoms are manageable. It’s important for people to note that this treatment is not to be used in lieu of getting the vaccine, but in addition to it.
Residents can sign up for monoclonal antibody treatment at www.patientportalfl.com. Treatment will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week at the Fasano Center, 11611 Denton Ave. in Hudson.
Another site has been set up in Hillsborough County at Kings Forest Park, 8008 E. Chelsea St., Tampa.
The monoclonal treatment has been used throughout 2021, yet many people haven’t heard of it. While hospital admissions continue to climb, the treatment has been noted for how helpful it is to keep people out of the hospital. The monoclonal treatment has not been promoted to extent of vaccines, and is a cocktail of antibodies that is administered intravenously.
DeSantis has spent the week establishing monoclonal treatment sites throughout Florida. Sites will open soon in Miami-Dade and Pinellas.
He said data collected throughout the summer looked at those being hospitalized and two things are apparent — a vast majority of the hospitalized are people not vaccinated and more than 90% admitted did not get monoclonal treatment after they were infected. DeSantis said that if more people know about this treatment, admissions will be lower in future.
The monoclonal treatment is recommended for people with a severe risk of getting COVID. It has been authorized not just for treatment for those infected but to act as a prophylaxis for people exposed, such as residents in nursing homes who may come in close contact with staff who get sick. The treatment helps ward off potential infection, DeSantis said.
The governor denounced rumors that the treatment would cost people thousands of dollars. He said the federal government purchased these treatments to give to the states, and it is provided for free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.