SPRING HILL — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed the “Parental Rights in Education” bill at a private school in Pasco County, surrounded by a legion of political supporters and children from the school.
DeSantis said the bill, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” measure by its opponents, reinforces parental rights and control over their children’s education in the public schools, preventing not only discussion of “age-inappropriate” sexual topics in the classroom, but requiring schools to get parental permission before providing physical or mental health services to students.
The governor repeatedly mentioned gender identity and other sexual topics at the signing, which was more like a political rally, in the crowded library at the Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill, in northern Pasco County.
Along with signs reading “Protect Children – Support Parents,” DeSantis showed a poster labeled “Found in Florida” showing a cartoon of a child lying on the ground and talking about how she’s transgender, and when she looked in the mirror, she “wanted to see a boy.”
Another poster showed “The Genderbread Person,” which a parent said was also “Found in Florida."
“Under this bill, which many people haven’t read, I don’t think a lot of people have, it protects the fundamental right of parents to make choices regarding the upbringing and control of their children,” said Erin Lovely, a parent. “It prohibits school districts from doing what happened in our school,” preventing discussions of sexuality and gender identity in the second grade.
Lovely said her son is homeschooled now.
Outside the school, a few people held signs protesting the governor’s appearance and signing of the bill, but access to the library was strictly limited.
House Speaker Chris Sprowls spoke for a time, and said that the COVID pandemic did have one positive effect: the public health efforts by school districts got parents more involved in the schools and the behavior of administrators.
DeSantis said the main blame for all the transgender and gay talk in the schools falls upon “activist” school board members and administrators.
“No one goes into teaching kindergarten to talk about sexuality with children,” he said.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.