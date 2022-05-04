SPRING HILL — Florida voters need to be confident that their votes are being counted accurately, Gov. Ron DeSantis said April 25 at a sports bar where he signed an election integrity bill.
The place was packed and some people couldn’t get in. Most of the activists in the local Republican Party were there, as well as people from as far away as Lake and Orange counties, to cheer the bill DeSantis signed into law.
Senate Bill 524 “will strengthen election security measures by requiring voter rolls to be annually reviewed and updated, strengthening ID requirements, establishing the Office of Election Crimes and Security to investigate election law violations, and increasing penalties for violations of election laws,” a press release from the governor’s office said.
“Twenty years ago, nobody thought Florida was a prime example of how to conduct elections, but we have become a national leader by running the most secure elections in the country,” DeSantis said. “We need to do more to ensure our elections remain secure. We have ended ballot harvesting, stopped drop boxes and the mass mailing of ballots, and banned ‘Zuckerbucks,’ and this bill will give us more resources to make sure bad actors are held accountable.”
DeSantis claimed that people from outside the state have been trying to influence elections by giving money and engaging in other nefarious activities. Hence the talk about “Zuckerbucks,” a reference to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who has donated money to elections offices across the country.
Apparently, the governor said, ballot harvesting is rampant and that will be prohibited.
Election law violations will go from a misdemeanor to a third-degree felony.
SB 524 increases the penalty for ballot harvesting from a first-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine and up to five years of probation.
The advent of an Office of Election Crimes and Security within the Department of State will ensure that election crimes are investigated, prosecuted and punished, Secretary of State Laurel Lee said.
“As Florida’s chief elections official, I share Gov. DeSantis’ strong commitment to elections integrity,” she said. “We want to ensure that every Floridian can have confidence that in Florida, we do elections right.”
Supervisor of Elections offices lack the ability to investigate and prosecute election crimes, and DeSantis said State Attorneys often don’t want to get involved in them, so the new police force is what’s needed.
While people attending the event were supportive of the governor, a few said that the new law doesn’t go far enough, and they hope that more progress will be made in the future.
Among the local candidates at the event was School Board candidate Monty Floyd, who said he supported the new measures.
“I fully support the signing of the bill today by Gov. DeSantis. In my opinion it is long overdue and will go a long way towards fixing the ongoing election issues here in Florida,” Floyd said. “Election fraud by either party should not be tolerated, and it’s a largely a non-partisan issue. Elections should be secured and guaranteed to be fair. Elections are the cornerstone of our republic and without free and fair elections our nation ceases to function correctly.”
Tom Vail, a candidate for House District 25 in Lake County, was among several people who traveled a long way to see the governor sign the bill. “Well, it was good as far as it went, but I would have preferred if it had gone a lot farther,” he said. “I think they did about 5% of what they should have done. My belief is we’ve got a huge fraud in our whole system.”
Jennifer Bell, from Hillsborough County, said she supported it but, like others, said “it doesn’t go far enough.”
Citizens have the right to fair elections, she said. “Everyone has that right.”
Retired Army Col. Calvin Wimbish and his wife also came a long way to see the governor.
He’s running for Congress in the 10th District in Orange County, he said. He was a Green Beret in the Army.
He said voter integrity matters a lot in this country. The bill the governor signed is a good one, he said, and there’s still more that needs to be done.
“I believe in this nation,” Wimbish said. “I’m a Christian conservative, a deacon in my church. I grew up with nothing and God has blessed me to go into harm’s way two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. To come back home and see my country fall apart — not on my watch.
“I thought it was the most marvelous thing that could have happened, that should have happened, not only in this state but in all states.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.