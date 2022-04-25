SPRING HILL – Florida voters need to be confident that their votes are being counted accurately, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday at a sports bar where he signed an election integrity bill.
The place was packed and some people couldn’t get in. Most of the activists in the local Republican Party were there, as well as people from as far away as Lake and Orange counties, to cheer the bill DeSantis signed into law.
Senate Bill 524 “will strengthen election security measures by requiring voter rolls to be annually reviewed and updated, strengthening ID requirements, establishing the Office of Election Crimes and Security to investigate election law violations, and increasing penalties for violations of election laws,” a press release from the governor’s office said.
“Twenty years ago, nobody thought Florida was a prime example of how to conduct elections, but we have become a national leader by running the most secure elections in the country,” DeSantis said. “We need to do more to ensure our elections remain secure. We have ended ballot harvesting, stopped drop boxes and the mass mailing of ballots, and banned ‘Zuckerbucks,’ and this bill will give us more resources to make sure bad actors are held accountable.”
DeSantis claimed that people from outside the state have been trying to influence elections by giving money and engaging in other nefarious activities. Hence the talk about “Zuckerbucks.”
Florida’s freedoms are attracting many new people to the state, the governor said, and some are voting the way they voted in their home states. They need to vote “the right way,” he said, noting to cheers that when he took office there were more registered Democrats than Republicans, but that’s changed.
In addition, DeSantis said that as a free state, citizens have the right to free and fair elections, as well as freedom from indoctrination by traditional news media outlets and tech companies. He cheered the news that Elon Musk is going to buy Twitter, saying that the outcome will be true freedom of speech and no more censorship of opposing views.
Apparently, the governor said, ballot harvesting is rampant and that will be prohibited.
Election law violations will go from a misdemeanor to a third-degree felony.
SB 524 increases the penalty for ballot harvesting from a first-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine and up to five years of probation.
The advent of an Office of Election Crimes and Security within the Department of State will ensure that election crimes are investigated, prosecuted and punished, Secretary of State Laurel Lee said.
“As Florida’s chief elections official, I share Gov. DeSantis’ strong commitment to elections integrity,” she said. “We want to ensure that every Floridian can have confidence that in Florida, we do elections right.”
Details on the positions and other resources the office will have will come later, the governor said.
Supervisor of Elections offices lack the ability to investigate and prosecute election crimes, DeSantis said, and State Attorneys often don’t want to get involved in them, so the new police force is what’s needed.
While people attending the event were supportive of the governor, a few said that the new law doesn’t go far enough, and they hope that more progress will be made in the future.
DeSantis also mentioned the bill eliminating the Reedy Creek Improvement District, saying companies like Disney shouldn’t get what is in effect a free ride.
He assured the crowd that Disney will finally begin to pay its fair share of taxes now.
In 14 months, Disney must get rid of the district.
