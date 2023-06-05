DeSantis signs bill renaming Hernando road after Rush Limbaugh

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation that will rename a road in Hernando County after the late conservative talk-show host Rush Limbaugh, though some Democratic lawmakers said they couldn’t support a bill to honor a man they described as being "racist."
Nevertheless, as of July 1, a stretch of U.S. 41 and State Road 50 in Hernando County will now be dubbed “Rush Limbaugh Way.”
As originally filed by Brevard County House Republican Tyler Sirois, the bill (HB 21) was initially designed to rename a newly constructed bridge in Brevard County known as the NASA Causeway after Sally Ride, who in 1983 became the first American woman in space. In its final version approved by the Legislature, the measure renames roads or bridges after 22 people.
Those include officers killed in the line of duty, an archbishop, an astronaut, teachers, and other people.
The Senate measure was sponsored by Republican Blaise Ingoglia, a close ally of the governor.
“Rush Limbaugh is an American icon, having inspired me, as well as tens of millions of Americans, to get involved in politics,” Ingoglia said in a statement issued earlier this year.
Limbaugh died in February 2021 at his Palm Beach home from complications from lung cancer at the age of 70. A Republican, he was considered one of the most influential conservatives in America, and was named to the Radio Hall of Fame in 1993. He was also extremely controversial for his opinions, a few of which were referenced by Democrats when the bill was debated on the House floor during the last week of session in early May.
During the 2023 legislative session, Orlando Democratic Rep. Bruce Antone said that while he intended to vote for the bill, the provision of the proposal renaming a street after Limbaugh disturbed him.
“I started listening to Rush Limbaugh in 1991, during (the) Desert Storm war. The machine guns, the ‘feminazis,’ the racist remarks he made over the years. I just got a real problem with designating a road after a racist.”
The measure was approved 38-2 in the Senate, and 87-25 in the House.
