DeSantis shares plan to lure first responders into classroom

NEW PORT RICHEY — Gov. Ron DeSantis visited New Port Richey’s River Ridge High School on Aug. 16 to announce three new proposals for the 2023 legislative session to boost the ranks of teachers.
A recruitment program looks to include first responders, law enforcement, EMTs, paramedics, and firefighters who have their bachelor’s degree to become teachers. This would be an expansion to legislation recently passed allowing veterans who meet certain requirements to teach.
These requirements include veterans with four years or more of active duty who provided honorable service and completed 60 college credit hours to get a temporary certificate to be able to teach and work to get their bachelor’s degree.
Just like it is offered for veterans, DeSantis said the program will waive exam fees for the state teacher certification exam. Additionally, as individuals sign up under program, they will be eligible for a $4,000 bonus. If they teach courses that have acute shortages in subject matters like science, exceptional student education and reading, they’ll get another $1,000 bonus.
“We believe the folks that have served our communities have a lot to offer,” DeSantis said. “We’ve got people that have served 20 years in law enforcement. They retire, and some of them are looking for the next chapter in their lives. We want to provide a pathway, we want to incentivize them being able to help.”
The second proposal is a teacher apprenticeship program that will allow Floridians with an associate’s degree to be mentored in a classroom. This will give them the professional experience they need while under the mentorship of an experienced teacher. The program will have apprentices spend two years teaching under the leadership of a high-quality teacher mentor. The apprentice will then go on to receive the bachelor's degree, and the mentor will get a $4,000 bonus for every apprentice that they have.
Lastly, DeSantis proposes offering a new scholarship program to help current high school teachers earn their master’s degree, which will allow them to teach dual enrollment courses at the high school they currently work.
“Dual enrollment is one of the more popular ways for students to gain college credit during high school and save themselves money and time for getting either their 2-year or 4-year degree,” DeSantis said. “During the last school year, over 92,000 public school students participated in dual enrollment.”
DeSantis also shared some accomplishments he credited to his administration, such as eliminating common core and implementing standards that focus on core academic learning; eliminating Florida Standards Assessments and moving toward a system of progress monitoring that provides real-time feedback to remedy deficiencies; increased teacher salaries over the past two to three years; investment in early literacy and emphasizing American civics, workforce education and financial literacy in the classroom; and no state university tuition increases.
