A woman was expected to make a full recovery after a Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy treated her with Narcan during a drug overdose.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy responded to a call about 7:20 p.m. June 5 regarding an unresponsive female in a residence on Moon Road in Brooksville. The deputy found the woman lying on a bathroom floor with two friends attempting to administer CPR.
One of them advised it may have been an accidental overdose of fentanyl due to the woman’s history of drug use.
The deputy administered Narcan, as the woman was unconscious, not breathing, and not responding to CPR measures. The woman regained consciousness and began to breathe on her own.
The victim was transported to Oak Hill Hospital by Hernando County Fire Rescue for further treatment. The deputy involved contacted the victim, where staff advised she was in stable condition.
