A Hernando County sheriff’s deputy has resigned during an internal affairs investigation of falsely reported traffic stops and other policy violations, the Sheriff’s Office said on June 6.
HCSO said Deputy Joseph McClellan had been notified of the internal affairs investigation in March and had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The deputy returned his HCSO property to the sheriff’s office on May 19 and at that time declined to be interviewed for the internal affairs investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office said an HCSO sergeant initiated the investigation after receiving information from one of his subordinates, a detective, regarding McClellan.
The detective told the sergeant he heard McClellan call out a traffic stop just before 5 a.m. on March 10. The detective had just passed McClellan, who was parked on Elgin Boulevard near Landover Boulevard with lights out.
When the detective heard the call, he turned around to back up McClellan, since he was nearby. The detective was never able to locate the traffic stop; however, the detective did find McClellan sitting in the same spot as earlier, still with lights out.
HCSO investigators later found other falsely reported traffic stops and inconsistencies with McClellan’s in-car camera that were of concern.
Ultimately, several policy violations were discovered. They included seven traffic stops that did not exist; turning off the dash camera during emergency mode; allowing a citizen on a ride-along to approach a violator’s vehicle and to return the violator’s driver’s license, registration and insurance information and provide a verbal warning to the driver; and incomplete witness statement forms.
"It is extremely disappointing any time a law enforcement officer tarnishes the badge or fails to perform to the highest standards,” said Sheriff Al Nienhuis. “I personally swear in every new employee, both sworn and civilian. While swearing in deputies, they must raise their right hand and swear they will never betray the badge, oath, integrity, character, or the public trust and they must hold themselves and others accountable for their actions … (McClellan) failed to uphold this oath, bringing discredit to himself and to the agency as a whole."
