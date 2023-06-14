Thefts of construction materials have apparently been a problem for construction sites along County Line Road, which divides Hernando and Pasco counties, but a patrolling deputy might have put a dent in the burglaries.
Hernando County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Clayton was patrolling construction sites in Spring Hill just before 4 a.m. May 24 when he saw a suspicious vehicle parked near a fence line on Lavender Loop and Rain Lilly Avenue, HCSO said in a press release.
The streets mentioned are located within a new development off County Line Road. There are numerous active construction sites in the development, some of which had been burglarized recently.
Upon observing the suspicious vehicle, a Ford F-350 pickup truck with a trailer attached, parked between construction sites and the fence line, Clayton proceeded to check it out. The truck was unoccupied, with the windows down and the keys in the ignition. The flatbed trailer, rented from Home Depot, was loaded with lumber, new shower pans/bases and numerous white vinyl fence posts.
Clayton saw that there were numerous white fencing panels, along with white fence posts, missing from the perimeter fence line. No one was at the scene, and deputies believe the crime was interrupted by Clayton’s arrival.
The F-350 was registered to Raul Ruiz Medina of Pasco County. Detectives discovered an active warrant for the arrest of Medina from Pasco on a charge of grand theft. After conferring with Pasco County detectives, HCSO detectives learned that Medina is also a suspect in construction site burglaries and thefts in that county.
Detectives learned the attached trailer had been rented by Medina from a Home Depot in Hillsborough County on May 22.
The truck and trailer were towed to the Sheriff’s Office, where a search warrant was executed. A search of the truck revealed additional evidence from the burglaries, a fanny pack, and a baggie containing 11.6 grams of methamphetamine.
On May 25, Medina responded to the HCSO District Two office to speak with detectives about his truck. At first, he claimed his truck had been stolen from a parking lot in Hillsborough County on May 23. According to Medina, the keys and several of his personal valuables were inside the truck when it was stolen. Detectives confronted Medina with inconsistencies in his story and about the fact that the truck had not been reported stolen.
Detectives said that during the interview, Medina admitted to owning the fanny pack, along with several items inside the fanny pack; however, Medina stated he knew nothing about the methamphetamine that was in there.
When detectives asked Medina about the stolen construction materials that were located in his truck and on the attached trailer, he became very confused and surprised, they said. Medina continued to deny any involvement in a crime.
Probable cause was established and Medina, 34, was charged with seven counts of burglary of a structure. The charges include an enhancement for crossing county lines.
He also was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and petit theft. Bond was set at $39,000.
This information was shared with detectives from Pasco County and a hold was placed on Medina for the Pasco County warrant.
