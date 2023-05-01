The 40th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics was held on April 17. The run began at the county courthouse in Brooksville and ended at Brooksville Elementary School, where the kids greeted the runners and also got to meet a Sheriff’s Office K-9 and two horses and riders from the mounted unit.
Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis was there to start the race. There were about 20 runners, plus some deputies to make sure the route was safe, he said.
