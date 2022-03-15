Cpl. Christina Demas of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was honored as Florida's Law Enforcement Officer of the Day on Thursday, March 10.
Invited by Speaker Chris Sprowls, Demas received recognition on the floor of the Florida House of Representatives for her service to her community. She began her law enforcement career with PSO in 1999 and has served in numerous positions, including patrol, vice and narcotics, bailiff and warrants.
Demas is currently part of the K9 and community engagement units, promoting public safety and help to those in need. She celebrated this achievement with her husband, PSO Cpl. Eric Jones and K-9 partner, Dobies.
