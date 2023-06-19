BROOKSVILLE -- Hernando County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing Delta Woods Park (3400 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill) beginning Monday, June 19, and it will reopen Friday, June 30.
This closure is for the demolition of the current playground, general maintenance and tree removal. The park will reopen on Friday, June 30, with the exception of the playground construction area. This area will remain closed until the completion of the new ADA accessible playground surfacing and equipment. The process will take approximately one month from start to finish to complete. The rest of the park will be accessible while the playground is being installed.
Hernando County Government will host a ribbon cutting for the community when the new playground is open to the public. For details and updates on Hernando projects follow the Hernando County Government and Hernando County Parks and Recreation’s social media pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.