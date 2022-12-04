BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing Delta Woods Park (3400 Deltona Blvd, Spring Hill) beginning Monday, Dec. 12, through Friday, Dec. 16.
The temporary closure is due to scheduled tree trimming and park maintenance.
Delta Woods Park will reopen and resume normal operating hours on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The public will be notified of any potential delays. For details and updates on Hernando projects follow the Hernando County Government and Hernando County Parks and Recreation’s social media pages.
If you have any questions, contact the Parks and Recreation Department
at (352) 754-4027 for additional information.
