BROOKSVILLE -- Hernando County Parks and Recreation has re-opened Delta Woods Park (3400 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill).
The closure was for the demolition of the current playground, general maintenance and tree removal.
The park has been reopened with the exception of the playground construction area. That area will remain closed until the completion of the new ADA accessible playground surfacing and equipment. The process will take approximately one month from start to finish to complete. The rest of the park will be accessible while the playground is being installed.
Hernando County Government will host a ribbon-cutting for the community when the new playground is open to the public. For details and updates on Hernando projects follow the Hernando County Government and Hernando County Parks and Recreation’s social media pages.
