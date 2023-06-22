NEW PORT RICHEY — Her food truck may be smaller than most, but in a scant two months in Pasco County, Dedrah Williams has served up a massive amount of flavor from her soul food truck on U.S. 19.
Using only her savings and some assistance from her mom — but no business loans — and advertising only on free social media accounts such as Nextdoor, Williams created Dedrah’s LLC Soul Food. The truck, which she believes is the only one selling soul food in the area, operates in front of Gulfside Motorsports on U.S. 19 in New Port Richey.
The single mother of two originally planned to move from Riverdale, Georgia, to farther south in Florida, but the housing prices here were kinder to her budget.
“So I moved over here and started getting my license together, getting the paperwork done,” she told the Suncoast News. “It took a little over a month for everything to start rolling. So that gave me a chance to go ahead and reach out to all of the neighbors around me and introduce myself and let them know what I'm here doing, or what I would be doing. I got approved to have my food truck, and about a week later I got approved with my inspection.”
To get her truck in the first place, she said, she just stayed focused, and frugal.
“I love to shop, let's just put it that way,” she said. “I completely stopped and just put that toward my dreams. And the reason I did it is because I want my boys to have something to fall back on when I'm not here. I'm leaving them with something that they'll enjoy and they'll love.”
Williams did not take advantage of any programs for budding entrepreneurs.
“I didn't get any help. I didn't get any funding. I didn't get any loans,” she said. “I really didn't want to have to pay anybody back. I would rather take my time with getting the money together slowly and getting my truck up and done myself … It just wasn't sitting right with me to have to go through all that.
“So now that I'm up and running, I don't have to pay back anything to anybody.”
What is up and running is a much smaller than most you see on the road.
“My food truck is only 12 feet long,” Williams said. “I wanted something on the smaller side, because I got my truck during the pandemic and nobody was able to work. And then when the pandemic was over, nobody really wanted to work. So I didn't want to have to worry about having to hire people and have them come in and help me. So I got a trailer that was big enough just for me and maybe one other person, and that way I can maneuver the whole thing myself. If my business really grows, I'll be able to upgrade to a different truck, but for now it’s fine.”
Served up from that truck are traditional soul food favorites such as smothered pork chops, collard greens, fried green tomatoes, and chicken wings with waffles. Williams is also a baker and offers desserts that may not be slightly off genre, but nevertheless have plenty of soul: German chocolate, key lime and lemon pound cakes and specialty cheesecakes among them.
Dedrah’s LLC Soul Food is open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. outside Gulfside Motorsports, 4237 U.S. 19 S. (across from Sam’s Club) in New Port Richey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.