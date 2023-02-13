BROOKSVILLE — Cliff Manuel said the evening of Feb. 6 that the development plan for the former Milk-A-Way dairy farm will create a “wonderful place” that reflects the vision of the land’s owner, Adam Harden.
What City Council member Casey Thieryung called “a 15-year mistake” — annexing the land into the city — puts in the council’s lap a plan to create a 940-home development on 39 acres with a 15-acre farm.
That was the deal reached in mediation, and it included a 150-foot buffer and a six-foot-high berm for property owners to the east, and the preservation of most of the vegetation.
That was cold comfort to residents of the surrounding area, who filled the City Council chambers and made their feelings known to council members.
The request is to rezone the property to Planned Development Project-MultiUse and the petitioner proposes to develop the site with 940 residential units consisting of 675 single-family conventional dwellings, 120 villas and townhomes, 145 multi-family units and 50,000 square feet of commercial floor space. The petitioner also requests the ability to convert attached single-family units (two-family villas/townhomes) to single-family detached units at a 1 to 1 ratio. The petitioner also proposes to allow agricultural uses on up to 15 acres as depicted on the Site Plan.
The council wasn’t totally convinced, either, despite the agreements reached and the assurance of Manuel, representing Harden, that the latter wanted to be cooperative and was willing to be flexible on some things.
They argued long into the night.
Council Member Christa Tanner expressed concerns about the “architectural integrity” of the homes to be built, saying that Brooksville isn’t about “cookie-cutter” homes on small lots. How long would the driveways be, she asked, at a time when people prefer long SUVs and pickup trucks as their personal vehicles?
“We’d like to work with you,” Manuel said, adding that the development would raise the value of all the homes in the city.
The audience was not persuaded, with several residents coming to the podium during public comment to complain that the lots were too small and express concern about traffic accidents, drainage, school concurrency, the safety of children going to school, light intrusion and the fact that residents of the new development would be able to see their properties.
Lot size for the single-family homes was a major issue, with Tanner telling Manuel he didn’t seem to be interested in negotiating on that issue. Residents said that for consistency, the development’s lots should be a half-acre to a full acre each, but Manuel said lots that big would make the project unfeasible economically.
“I’m having a hard time envisioning all of this,” Tanner said. “I’m just not sure it’s compatible with the surrounding area.”
Manuel countered that many people don’t want large lots now because of the maintenance. “Large lots that you can’t sell will kill it,” he said.
The largest lots at 65 feet would be on the perimeter of the development; lots beyond that size are not selling, Manuel said, and would run $380,000 to $500,000.
Tanner said that with 1,100 people moving to Florida each day, and many coming flush with cash from home sales up north, it wouldn’t be that hard to sell at that level.
“Not everybody wants a huge home, but some people do,” and those who can’t afford such homes will move elsewhere and accept a longer drive to work, she said.
Manuel contended that with interest rates up, what is selling are villas and townhomes, and that not everyone wants to — or can afford to — live in a single-family home on even a quarter-acre lot.
To build this community, Manuel said, they need the density.
Council member David Bailey expressed strong opposition to the project, saying, “This type of development oozes Tampa.”
Brooksville is stately, he said.
“I’m a fan of keeping Brooksville country-ish. It’s buildings, it’s farmlands,” he said. “I don’t want to see Brooksville turn into New Tampa.”
The project meets the rules of development, Manuel said. The investor has made an investment and needs a zoning package that is consistent with those rules.
Public comment
Elsie McCord, a neighboring landowner, said she had not been able to attend the mediation meeting but wanted the same deal the other landowner got regarding a buffer and a berm.
William Rivero, who lives close to the property on Jacobson Road, said he was concerned about the use of Jacobson Road for emergency vehicles. “We moved here to be quiet and peaceful, and not cookie-cutter,” he said, having moved from Tampa and not wanting the city to turn into Tampa.
Heather Wooding Smith said she and her husband moved to Brooksville seven months ago from St. Petersburg, which “got too big for its britches.”
People in St. Pete aren’t nice, she said; people in Brooksville are nice.
“I just really don’t want to see Brooksville become that,” she said.
Lewis Howell said that the council was “between a rock and a hard place.” The lot sizes are too small, he added, saying the council should either approve the development with larger lot sizes or reject it overall.
Building in changes
Council member Thomas Bronson said he was for less government. On the project’s borders with neighbors, he was fine with the rules and regulations, he said, but inside the development they should let the developer act as he sees fit.
City Attorney Becky Vose set to work writing new conditions for an ordinance to be voted on March 6, and that took quite a while.
The changes are:
• That the development will have to obey the rules that are in effect as of the date of building permit issuance.
• There will be a 150-foot buffer and not along roadways.
• No construction access on Jacobsen Road.
• Lot sizes of 70x155 along pods 2, 3 and 4 along the edges of the development.
In the end, Bailey stood firm on his opposition and was the “nay” in a 4-1 roll call vote to continue to March 6 and then vote on the changes.
“In 20 years, I’m not going to be the one who people come to and say, ‘You made Brooksville look like New Tampa,’” he said.
In other action
The Council recognized the artists in Phase One of the Art on Fire Program.
The Hernando Fine Arts Council got approval for a full waiver of fees for the March 11 and 12 “Art in the Park” event.
Members heard a quarterly report on the spending of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the city. The city has spent $840,000 so far on projects, and has $3.36 million remaining in scheduled expenditures. All funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
Approved a 50% waiver of costs for the Florida Nature Coast Bike Fest.
The meeting was gaveled into adjournment at 12:39 a.m. on Feb. 7.
