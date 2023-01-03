According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. It’s also more deadly, in smaller doses, and more addicting, creating addicts within days of their first exposure.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid prescibed by medical professionals for treating severe pain, is also cheaper on the street than other opiates, and so it has largely replaced heroin as the drug of choice for many addicts. It just gives more bang for their buck.
“We have seen a huge uptick in it being the drug of choice,” Cpl. Karen Norris, outreach officer for the New Port Richey Police Department, told the Suncoast News in a phone interview.
“When we first started seeing the fatalities, it was more people who thought they were buying heroin and it would be laced with fentanyl. They would overdose, because it would be stronger, and they didn't know it was going to be stronger.
“Over the last few years, we’ve seen a switch, where people are purposely taking the fentanyl, because it is stronger and cheaper and more available, and they just feel like they have it under control enough to not overdose. And they do carry Narcan. So they will awaken each other and not even call if the person comes out of it with that. I'd say at least half the people that we find with possession have Narcan on them also.”
Narcan is a sprayable form of naloxone, which can bring a person comatose from an overdose back to consciousness and can re-start their breathing (see sidebar).
The current surge in fentanyl use can be partially traced to the previous prevalence of prescription opiod abuse, Norris said.
“The addiction has been bad for a while, first with the pill crisis that we had in Florida and nationwide, but it definitely switched from the pills to heroin, and now to the fentanyl, for the majority.
“It (fentanyl) gives the same effects, and if you're addicted to opioids, you're not going to have to go through withdrawal; you can use it just like you would have used heroin, and before heroin, it was more of the prescription drugs. Then when the crackdown on the prescription drugs came, unfortunately the addiction was already out there. There were already all of these people addicted, so they moved on to heroin, and we started seeing more heroin, because the other opiods we had been seeing were unavailable.
“Then we started seeing the heroin that was laced with fentanyl, and now we pretty much see straight fentanyl.”
The changeover has taken place mostly in the last year or so. In 2020, the latest year for which statistics are available, there were 1,491 overdoses in Pasco County, resulting in 268 deaths, a 71% increase from 2019, according to FloridaHealth.gov. Most deaths were due to people taking a combination of heroin and fentanyl, often unknowingly. Fentanyl has also been found in prescription pills and cannabis products.
Dealers, Norris says, introduce it because it creates an almost instant addiction, “and you get a whole new generation of addicts who didn’t even realize they were getting addicted.”
While addiction is largely associated in the public imagination with the homeless population and crime, it extends through other demographics. An addict may end up living outdoors or behind bars because their habit costs so much money, they can’t keep a job, and crime pays for their drug of choice. But ingesting opiates, and especially fentanyl, can make an addict out of pretty much anybody.
“We've obviously arrested people who aren't homeless,” Norris said. “We've dealt medically with people who passed out behind the wheel or in parking lots, and people will call because they're unresponsive in their car. So obviously, they have enough income where they have a car.” She said it’s impossible to say how many ‘hidden” people have addictions “because people don't advertise their addictions when they are functioning in society in that way.”
Keeping people from getting addicted in the first place, as well as helping those already afflicted get treatment if they want it, is part of her mission, although she is, of course, also a law enforcement officer.
“I wear both hats, the Dr. Jekyll and the Mr. Hyde. I'm not going to ignore crime — that's not my job — but there's more to it than that. And a lot of times we can divert the crimes before they happen, and get people into treatment when they’re ready. I might be out with somebody for a year and a half, before they finally are ready to take that step and find out about substance abuse treatment.
“Obviously if we're called for a crime, we're going to address that crime. But what I try to do is also address the other issues. We work with some people at the jail. So we try to do outreach for people, even if they are arrested, and give them more information on how to register for services so that they can get off the street.”
For more information about fentanyl, see www.cdc.gov/stopoverdose/fentanyl.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has information on substance abuse treatment at https://www.pascosheriff.com/mentalhealth-html. For information about treatment, you can also call SAMHSA, the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, at 1-800-662-4357.
