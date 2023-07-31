On July 28, all functions of child protective investigations, including ongoing investigations, transitioned to the Department of Children and Families, and ceased to be a function of the Pasco Sheriff's Office, pursuant to Florida HB 7061.
Law enforcement will still respond to in-progress calls or situations in which a child needs immediate assistance.
Non-criminal child protective follow-up investigations will be referred to DCF. Inquiries about child protective investigations must be directed to the Department of Children and Families moving forward. Visit myflfamilies.com for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.