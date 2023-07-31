On July 28, all functions of child protective investigations, including ongoing investigations, transitioned to the Department of Children and Families, and ceased to be a function of the Pasco Sheriff's Office, pursuant to Florida HB 7061.

Law enforcement will still respond to in-progress calls or situations in which a child needs immediate assistance. 

Non-criminal child protective follow-up investigations will be referred to DCF. Inquiries about child protective investigations must be directed to the Department of Children and Families moving forward. Visit myflfamilies.com for additional information.