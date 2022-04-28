NEW PORT RICHEY — A National Day of Prayer event will be held at the Pasco County Government building, 8731 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey, on Thursday, May 5 from noon to 1 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Somebody Cares Pasco, and area ministries. It will include live music and worship followed by prayers led by area leaders.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
The National Day of Prayer Task Force is a privately funded organization whose purpose is to encourage participation on the National Day of Prayer. It exists to communicate with every individual the need for personal repentance and prayer, to create appropriate materials, and to mobilize the Christian community to intercede for America’s leaders and its families.
The Task Force represents a Judeo Christian expression of the national observance, based on their understanding that this country was birthed in prayer and in reverence for the God of the Bible.
The mission of the National Day of Prayer Task Force is to mobilize prayer in America and to encourage personal repentance and righteousness in the culture. For more information on this event, call 727-819-8881 or jerry@goodnewschristian.org.
