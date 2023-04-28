NEW PORT RICHEY — Chopper Davis, who won the New Port Richey mayoral race by 13 votes on April 11, was sworn into the position at the City Council’s regular meeting April 18.
Davis thanked his family and supporters along with residents of New Port Richey. He also thanked Kate Connolly and Wayne Scott, his opponents in the race, for their care for and commitment to the city.
Mike Murphy was named deputy mayor by the unanimous vote of City Council.
Davis kicked off his term by issuing several proclamations. The city honored the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention, which advocates against underage drinking and educates both young people and their parents. Bonnie Snyder, cochair of the organization, accepted the proclamation certificate. ASAP is part of the Alliance for Healthy Communities. For more information, visit https://empoweredcommunities.org.
Davis also read the city’s proclamation in honor of Earth Day, which was accepted by Dell Chant, chair of the Environmental Committee. The city will celebrate Earth Day on April 22 with a program at the New Port Richey Public Library and a showing of the movie “Wall E.” in Sims Park.
Ron Becker, spiritual leader of the Jewish Community Center of West Pasco/Congregation Beth Tefillah, accepted a proclamation honoring April 18 as the Day of Remembrance of the Holocaust, or Yom HaShoah, which commemorates the 6 million Jewish people and millions of others who died at the hands of Nazis and their collaborators from 1939 to 1945 in Europe. Becker, a New Port Richey resident who serves on the Library Advisory Board, is the son of a survivor of the Auschwitz camp.
No one was on hand to accept the proclamation in honor of Volunteer Recognition Day, but Davis made a point of honoring all those in the city who volunteer their time for businesses and good causes.
New Port Richey City Council meetings are livestreamed, and videos, agendas and minutes of past meetings are available on the city’s website, cityofnewportrichey.org.
