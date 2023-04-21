NEW PORT RICHEY — It took a margin of just 13 votes for former City Council member Chopper Davis to defeat Kate Connolly and become the new mayor of New Port Richey.
Of the 1,247 residents who voted April 11, 602, or 48.28%, cast their ballots for Davis. Connolly garnered 589 votes, or 47.23%, and Wayne Scott came in a distant third with 56 votes, or 4.49% of the total.
Davis, a sales manager for Card Collect, is a U.S. Army veteran who has lived in New Port Richey since 1983. He holds a bachelor of education degree from Northern University. He sat for nine years on New Port Richey’s City Council, two of them as deputy mayor, and served on the NPR Firemen Pension Board and the Land Development Review Board.
Davis did not respond to Suncoast News’ request for a comment, but the day after the election he posted on his Facebook page Chopper for New Port Richey:
“Thank you to everyone who voted yesterday to make their voice heard. Thank you to my volunteers for helping me along this journey of an election. Thank you to my friends and family for your support. Thank you to Kate Connolly and Wayne Scott for running incredible and clean campaigns.
“Thank you New Port Richey for electing me to be your mayor! I look forward to continuing to make New Port Richey the number 1 tourist spot in Pasco County.”
Neither Connolly nor Scott responded to requests for comment.
