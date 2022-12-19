They eat more than 500 plants, they’ll have the side of your stucco house for lunch and, most ominously, they carry a parasite that can cause meningitis in people. They’re giant African land snails (GALS), twice eradicated in the state before a new infestation, in New Port Richey, was confirmed by the Florida Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services in June. Within a week, FDACS’s Division of Plant Industry surveyed a wide swath of Pasco County, began treatment and imposed a quarantine.
In a rough square starting at the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 19 and Ridge Road south on Little Road, west on Trouble Creek Road and back north to Highway 19, people still may not move building materials, compost, plants and other materials that snails could attach themselves to within, through or out of that area.
While the quarantine is still in effect, the good news is it, and treatment, is working, Paula Dwyer told the Suncoast News in an email interview. Dwyer is information specialist for FDACS’s Division of Plant Industry.
“The number of live snails found is dropping as we continue to treat positive (infested) and negative (no known infestation) properties within the treatment area,” she said. Since June, FSACS recovered 2,366 live GALS and 4,646 dead ones. From Oct. 14 to Nov. 16, though, only two GALS were collected alive, a positive sign that the treatment is working, she added.
They continue to pose a threat, however.
“Because the snails come in contact with rat feces, which can contain the rat lungworm parasite, it is still possible for humans touching the snails to be infected, so people (should not) pick up snails with bare hands,” Dwyer said.
“In addition, because one snail alone can produce up to 2,500 eggs a year, they are definitely still a threat to plant life and property (they like to eat stucco for the calcium in their shell). Their alarming ability to reproduce in such high amounts and the lack of natural predators in our urban environment make them a continuing danger.”
The quarantine is still in effect, and contains the same area, she added. “The treatment area, within the quarantine, was slightly enlarged after Hurricane Ian (and Nicole) blew through. A couple of snails were found on properties slightly out of the original treatment zone, but within the quarantine area.”
Dwyer said residents and property owners have complied with FDACS’s regulations: “Once people understood the importance of not carrying plant/soil materials in and out of the quarantine area, (because the snails can hitchhike with them), most were very cooperative.” So far, she said, there is no evidence of GALS traveling outside the quarantine area, “and we hope to keep it that way!”
To her knowledge, no one has been hospitalized or affected by the snails directly.
“We have fortunately not seen property damage. We are also cleaning up a lot of debris (snails can hide under it), mowing long grass, etc., so actually, the end result has actually improved the appearance of some of the areas,” Dwyer added. Also, “No agricultural areas have been affected as of now, fortunately.”
Since the snails are still alive in the area, and can be elusive, residents should remain alert, Dwyer said. “If someone thinks they have seen a snail that they believe might be GALS, they should take a picture and send it to our Helpline for identification DPIHelpline@FDACS.gov. They can also call our Helpline at 888-397-1517. Someone can come out to check and pick up any snails if requested via the Helpline. If they can put the snails in an enclosed container or plastic bag (with gloves, of course) for us to pick up if needed, that would help.”
Treatments in the area will continue bi-weekly for about nine months, Dwyer said. Once no more live snails are found, treatments are reduced and eventually only surveys are done to confirm there are no more snails. The program will run a minimum of three years to encompass all the steps.
“We don’t want to prematurely stop and discover more snails,” she said. “And, because they can hibernate, and they bury the eggs in the soil, we have to wait several lifecycles to ensure all the snails are gone.”
