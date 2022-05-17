Dan Biles announces he’s leaving county administrator job

NEW PORT RICHEY – Dan Biles has announced that he is resigning from his position as Pasco County’s administrator.
He announced that he and his wife are moving overseas to work with a mission organization, and his last day on the job will be July 31.
“What I ask for is if you will accept my letter of resignation,” Biles said.
“No,” Commission Chairman Kathryn Starkey said, to laughter.
“And direct me to have HR conduct a national search for a replacement,” Biles added.
“Well, Dan, we are sorry we are going to lose you,” Starkey said. “You have taken us to new heights in a challenging time.”
Other members of the commission were complimentary toward Biles, commending him for his work on the Ridge Road Extension and the Moffitt Cancer Center project.
“Dan, I’d like to say that you did a phenomenal job,” said Commissioner Jack Mariano.
The issue of timing did trouble Mariano though, what with the county taking over the jail.
“We do, at some point here, have to name an interim as well. but we shouldn’t wait until July so Dan can work with that person, maybe 30 days,” said Commissioner Mike Moore.
“We’ll look to name an interim at our next New Port Richey meeting,” Starkey said.
She wondered if they could use the same search company to find a new candidate, and Moore suggested that someone local might be a good fit.
County Attorney Jeff Steinsnyder said unless they could find a contract on which to piggyback, they’d have to put it out for competitive bid.
Biles said they could use HR or a national search firm.
“Ultimately, it’s a board decision,” he said.
The commission voted 4-0 to accept Biles’s resignation.
