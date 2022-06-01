BROOKSVILLE — Shaleena Lott of Spring Hill was taking good care to make sure her sales tent was set up.
She and her younger brothers, Jaherm Lee, 15, and Darryl Bottom, 13, who watched warily as she spoke, had arrived early at the Chinsegut Hill Manor House for the Florida Emancipation Day festivities Saturday, May 21.
This was an outpost of her business, Brin’s Baking Boutique, and she had a big supply of “baby Bundt cakes” to sell. On her website at https://shop.castiron.me/brins-baking-boutique, there are baked treats in a similar vein for sale.
There was music, food, vendors and the highlight of the day, a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared the Africans toiling as slaves in the parts of the Confederacy still making war against the Union to be “forever free.”
Vehicles trekked slowly up the narrow road to signs that directed drivers to parking areas.
On the porch of the house, people in period garb sat and chatted or did needlework.
The chief greeter and head of security, Mr. Mittens — a large, middle-aged tabby cat — took a break from grooming himself on the porch to let Autumn Posta, 11, stroke his head and sides. She had come with her mother, June, from Lithia to see what was going on and experience history.
Fred Hearns, curator of Black History at the Tampa Bay History Center, said this is the first of what he and others hope will be an annual event at Chinsegut.
“This is extremely important because we need to know and promote Florida history,” he said. “We don’t do enough of that.”
The Emancipation Proclamation was read in Tallahassee on May 20, 1865, he said, and probably in countless other places throughout the former Confederacy.
Perhaps the scene was the same as Africans and whites gathered in their respective groups to hear a Union soldier read the words that had been released on Jan. 1, 1863, but still ring in our ears today.
"That on the first day of January, in the year of our Lord one thousand eight hundred and sixty-three, all persons held as slaves within any State or designated part of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States, shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free. …”
“We need to start celebrating May 20 all over the state of Florida,” Hearns said. “This is the beginning of a tradition, and it’s also a family reunion. We want all people, Black people, White people, Latino people, Native American people, to come help us celebrate this special day. It’s a day for everybody and we’ve invited everybody.”
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Col. Raymond Robins bought 2,082 acres in Florida and named the area “Chinsegut,” an Alaskan Inuit word that means “spirit of lost things.”
Africans had once labored as slaves on the plantation. On May 21, their lives, loves, industry and freedom were celebrated.
Lott still worries about her brothers and herself. She said that even as a successful businesswoman, getting in her car and driving somewhere still brings a tinge of fear when she sees a police vehicle. She’s had “the talk” with her brothers, and wonders what kind of nation this is when an angry young white man can go on a shooting spree, and others seem eager to follow suit.
“You know not to be in certain areas at nighttime,” Lott said.
Still, she and other African-Americans at the event agreed that while much progress has been made, there’s still so far to go until hate, prejudice and racism are gone from the hearts of humanity.
“I think America has a promise but it’s going to take all of us working together in order for that promise to be fulfilled,” Lott said.
There’s hate in social media, she said, but also love and support to bring people together.
“The positive has to come out and make more of a presence than the negative,” she said.
Jaherm Lee, 15, goes to Central High School. He said that while there’s a lot of problems in society he thinks people should work on themselves first to change things.
He said he’s interested in photography and sees more opportunity for himself in the future.
“It depends on how you maneuver around it,” he said.
June Posta said they came up to see the festival and the house. She likes to bring historical things to life for her daughter, and thought it would be fun to see how life was lived back then.
“I think that, collectively, the history of America should be taught in greater depth than it is now,” Posta said. “You can go outside and ask people, and they can’t tell you what the Bill of Rights is or what the significance of 1776 is.”
Our history has blemishes, she said, but we need to embrace it all.
“And by virtue of the power, and for the purpose aforesaid, I do order and declare that all persons held as slaves within said designated States, and parts of States, are, and henceforward shall be free; and that the Executive government of the United States, including the military and naval authorities thereof, will recognize and maintain the freedom of said persons. …”
The ceremony itself was moving, with the singing of the “Negro National Anthem,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing;” an opening prayer and reflection from Psalm 103; and then the reading of the proclamation by Curtis Stokes, chairman of the Tampa Bay History Center’s Board of Trustees; Brooksville Mayor Pat Brayton; Natalie Kahler, executive director of Brooksville Main Street; Susan Duval, vice chair of the Hernando County School Board; John Stratton, Hernando Schools Superintendent; Reggie Wilson, provost at Pasco-Hernando State College; and Jeff Rogers, Hernando County administrator.
Following some singing by vocalist Marilyn Morgan, Hearns explained the historical significance of the site, and then there were tours of the house, archaeological digs and lectures, delicious food and great music.
“And upon this act, sincerely believed to be an act of justice, warranted by the Constitution, upon military necessity, I invoke the considerate judgment of mankind, and the gracious favor of Almighty God….”
James Anderson was one of several people in costume, portraying Fielder Harris, who was a former slave and caretaker of the estate from 1905 to 1924, supervising blacks and whites who worked there before his death in 1924.
Donald L. Dowridge Jr. looked familiar because he was portraying Frederick Douglass, he said with a smile. He said that, like a lot of other folks there, he felt chills as he heard the words of President Abraham Lincoln.
“Being that I have personal history with, it was affecting, it was chilling, and just the mere fact that the readers put emphasis on it as they read gave it more meaning for this event,” he said. “And not just for this event; it gives meaning for the era that we’re in in 2022.”
Black folks have come a long way in this society, he said, and the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation “has given us just as much right as any other American in this country.”
“Done at the City of Washington, this first day of January, in the year of our Lord one thousand eight hundred and sixty three, and of the Independence of the United States of America the eighty-seventh.
By the President: ABRAHAM LINCOLN
WILLIAM H. SEWARD, Secretary of State"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.