Some listened with interest; some didn’t want to hear it.
So went the Hernando County public presentation June 21 to detail plans for converting a portion of an abandoned mining pit near Hernando Beach into a swimming beach park and recreation area. The meeting included staff members of Coastal Engineering, the firm working on a feasibility study on the project, which is far enough along to present concepts of the work.
The proposed recreation area would be inside the Weeki Wachee Preserve — land under the protection and management of the Southwest Florida Water Management District. A crowd of about 50 came to the meeting at Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport. Jeff Rogers, county administrator, was on hand to answer questions. Those attending filled out comment cards and moved between tripods with display boards showing different parts of the proposed project.
The most significant was creation of a swimming area and beach at the corner of one of the several mining pits (now freshwater lakes) in the preserve. Though significantly larger than what Hernando is proposing, Pasco County created a swimming beach on an abandoned mine pit 5 miles south at Sunwest Park.
Utilizing a portion of the preserve for swimming, boating, fishing and recreation has long been in Hernando’s plan, said Rogers, and those uses are among those listed in the 1997 Swiftmud land management plan for the preserve. Rogers said the agency turned down past proposals from the county, but he thinks some of the issues Swiftmud had have been worked out, including parking and vehicle traffic. A previous proposal for a recreation area on another lake in the preserve involved driving into the preserve and parking inside. That concerned the agency, said Rogers, but now that the county has purchased a parking area on Shoal Line Boulevard outside the preserve, he believes Swiftmud will look more favorably on this proposal.
A Hernando Beach group called Preserve the Preserve is adamantly opposed to the project, with concerns including the cost to taxpayers, increased traffic on Shoal Line Boulevard, water quality in the lakes and disruption of wildlife.
Alice Crowley, a Hernando Beach resident who opposes the plan, thinks the preserve should be preserved as it is.
“This is a massive project that’s going to be expensive,” she said. “Why?”
Crowley said, “there are better places to spend dollars,” including maintaining existing parks. She cited the long-closed boardwalk at Linda Pedersen Park.
DeeVon Quirolo, an officer with the local Sierra Club group and president of the Nature Coast Conservancy, was another attending the meeting who opposed the project. She said there is room for compromise on some of the things the county is proposing, as “we are all about access to nature,” but she is not in favor of a swimming beach on a “60-foot-deep mine pit” that has alligators living in it. She called the public meeting a “dog and pony show,” and is concerned that no hard cost estimates are yet available.
As far as Hernando Beach resident Arthur Hibbard is concerned, there “is no compromise” on any aspect of the project. He said the water in what would be the swimming lake is “full of bacteria.”
Asked if he had seen a water quality report confirming that, he said he had not, but that if a report was done, he’s certain it would show the water is unsafe.
Rogers understands that many in Hernando Beach are opposed, but he notes that the park would serve the entire county and is much needed to provide water-related recreation to residents east and west.
“Right now Buccaneer Bay (at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park) is at capacity every day and turning people away,” he said, adding that the beach at Pine Island also reaches capacity and turns visitors away in the warmer months. Rogers Park on the Weeki Wachee River is small and has limited parking. The county also wants to reduce human pressure along the river’s length, which the proposed park in the preserve could help achieve, Rogers said.
“We need more options to serve a growing need,” he said.
As for other concerns, Rogers noted that the preserve swimming area would be created atop an existing shallow shelf and would be about 6 feet deep on average. It would be cordoned off from the deeper part of the lake. He said the water will be tested to ensure it is safe for swimming and would become part of the county’s regular water testing program. He also defended the county’s commitment to other parks, noting the recent overhauls of Anderson Snow and Veteran’s parks in Spring Hill. He said work just started on needed improvement at Linda Pedersen Park, a project that had been held up as the county waited for a grant from federal RESTORE Act funds. He also noted work on a new seawall has started at Rogers Park.
As for ensuring the animals and wildlife corridor remains open, Rogers said the new recreation area would be restricted to the western side of the preserve and there would be a mile buffer with a string of lakes separating it from the east side of the preserve, which is heavily wooded and where most of the wildlife, including Florida black bears, travel.
Leslie Tomlinson, a member of the Preserve the Preserve group, which has been vocal in its attacks on county commissioners, hopes the Swiftmud board will reject the county’s plan.
“They (Swiftmud) keep turning them down, but here we are again,” she said.
Rogers said the feasibility study should be completed next month. Cost, environmental impacts, capacity and other factors will inform the County Commission, which authorized the $65,000 study earlier this year. The county also spent $780,000 in March to buy the closed R Beach restaurant on Shoal Line Boulevard that would be used for parking and access into the preserve via a foot bridge.
