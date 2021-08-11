SPRING HILL — It’s not being taught to children in Hernando County’s schools, but Mark Johnson and his wife, Arlene Glantz, are determined to stop Critical Race Theory.
On Aug. 3, they held a “Town Hall Meeting” at Northcliffe Baptist Church’s Family Life Hall to give out information and hear from concerned members of the public.
In addition, the 75 or so people, all white, who attended were asked to help defray some of the $500 cost to rent the hall and sign petitions to get Mark Johnson’s name on the ballot in his campaign to return to the School Board in District 1 in 2022.
Johnson boiled down Critical Race Theory to this: “It’s Marxism.”
And many of the attendees at the event agreed it has to be stopped or, Glantz said, “We’ll lose the country.”
“I want to get some input into this Critical Race Theory thing,” said Stanley Barnes of Pasco County. It’s not happening in Pasco, “not that I know of yet.”
“I’m totally against it. It’s divisive. It’s a terrible, terrible thing. It’s dividing the races. ‘White people are all racists,’ ‘Black people are all the victims,’ and ‘We’re a systemically racist country’,” he said.
“CRT says this country is founded on slavery. This country has a lot of faults but it’s still the best country in the world. We could use some improvement. We don’t need to be going down this road, dividing even worse what we already are.
“Critical Race Theory will set race relations back 50 years, 100 years, or back to the Civil War.”
Closing the ‘achievement gap’
“These programs that I’m going to be talking about are already ubiquitous over the whole country,” Glantz said. “I was amazed when I started doing the analysis here to find out really what’s going on and where it’s going on. It is all over, and we as adults never knew this.”
Efforts to close the “achievement gap,” she said, bring in a lot of money to schools from the federal government, so schools are looking for programs to “close” the gap, and it’s an easy way to bring Critical Race Theory into the schools.
Glantz held up a book, “Equity in Education from the Inside Out, Participants Guide, Version 1.1.8,” from Stephen R. Covey’s “The Leader in Me” series, and said it’s the book being used to train Hernando County staff, and that she had to file a Freedom of Information Act request with the district to find out who took the training and how much the district spent on the book.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order banning Critical Race Theory from the classroom, and the Florida Department of Education has banned public schools from teaching Critical Race Theory to students, but Glantz said that was just to keep it out of the school curriculum.
Hernando County School District spokeswoman Karen Jordan said that Critical Race Theory is not being used in the curriculum or in training for staff.
“On multiple occasions in board meetings and elsewhere, we have been clear in our message that Critical Race Theory is not being taught to anyone in our school district, never has and is not currently,” she said.
School Board chairwoman Linda K. Prescott said Critical Race Theory is not part of the state standards, and teaching it would be going against the governor and the commissioner of education.
“And why would we risk that?” Prescott said. “We wouldn’t.”
As for training, she added, “Any training that our staff receive is to better their instruction and to help close our achievement gap. Critical Race Theory is not being taught in Hernando County.”
The Encyclopedia Britannica defines Critical Race Theory, or CRT, as an “intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color. Critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.”
Programs in Hernando County
There are three programs that are being used in the Hernando schools, Glantz said: a “de-tracking” program, which is a collaborative agreement with “Equal Opportunity Schools;” and two training programs, “Crucial Conversations” for faculty and staff, and “Equity in Education.”
While Glantz made implications of students being indoctrinated, in fact these programs are part of the training being given to teachers and administrators, not the students. But in a conversation after the event, she said such training could filter down to the students in classes at all grade levels, even if the specific phrase “Critical Race Theory,” is left out of the class discussion.
“Obviously, there’s something about ‘equity’ that turns people off,” Glantz said, “so they’re teaching you how to get around that.”
Jordan, the school district spokeswoman, said, “That is absolutely incorrect. Those topics are different things that are being conflated in order to make that allegation or that claim. But that is absolutely without fact. Critical Race Theory is not in our instruction, or in our training of our staff.”
Glantz said a consequence of “equity” would be the “dumbing-down” of Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate classes as unqualified students are allowed to take such classes, to the detriment of qualified students in those classes.
“That’s sneaky,” Glantz said. “That is sneaky. They’re going around it, but it’s going in the back door.”
“Everything we’re talking about is Hernando County,” Johnson said.
Practitioners of CRT might claim to be attacking white supremacy, but what they’re really after is “meritocracy,” Glantz said.
Many of those present readily agreed with Johnson and Glantz, providing what they said were examples of such things as the teaching of “gender fluidity” in Minnesota, public health measures like requiring students to wear masks and claims of pornography in books in school libraries.
Most prominent among the comments was the need to completely replace the members of the Hernando County School Board. Johnson was especially critical of Board member Jimmy Lodato, though he noted that three of the members of the School Board are women and former teachers. Glantz said school district staff and all the School Board members were invited to the event to defend themselves, but no one attended.
The push for the one-mill tax for the schools to raise teacher pay, Johnson said, which Lodato supported, has been a rip-off of the taxpayers.
A dissenting voice
One person who spoke out in favor of Critical Race Theory at the meeting was Suzanne Dockery, a mother of four whose grandchildren are now in the schools.
She said she has worked with school boards, done studies for school boards and fought against other school boards.
“Above all else,” she said, “I’m on the side of teachers and I’m on the side of kids, and I think this is just a ‘dog whistle’ for an election.”
She said she once was a substitute and was training to be a teacher, but she decided that wasn’t the career for her. She said she sees the teachers being persecuted and it makes her sad.
Dockery had a copy of “Equity in Education from the Inside Out, Participants Guide, Version 1.1.8,” which she got from a friend of hers who is a teacher who took the training.
“This benefits every student,” she said, pointing to the book. “CRT is the big ‘dog-whistle’ now. It’s not taught, it’s not going to ever be taught, but it benefits every student in Hernando County.”
You have to reach the students where they are in life, Dockery said, no matter their issues or family situation, and they will trust a teacher and learn from him or her.
“That’s all this book does,” she said of “Equity in Education.” “And maybe for the ones who aren’t doing well, put them in collaboration. The other kids can teach them and they can learn from each other.”
They’re not talking about dumbing down the advanced classes, Dockery said.
Children learn differently, and schools are having to deal with children from so many different economic and family backgrounds, too.
‘Make people aware’
Glantz looked satisfied after the town hall, though she said she wished more people had attended.
“What we wanted to do was make people aware of what’s really going on in the school district concerning equity and Critical Race Theory,” she said. “And I think we’ve done that.”
She admitted that while it’s not being taught to the students, it’s part of the Equal Opportunity School program.
“The two training programs is to get teachers to help these kids who are not ‘up to snuff’ in the AP classes and the IB classes, so they have the ‘equity teams’ and the ‘equity labs’ and the teachers all to help them,” she said. “All the training programs is to help these students in ‘de-tracking program,’ which is Equal Opportunity Schools.”
She opposes that.
“I think it’s the wrong way to go,” she said. “I think it’s a way to ‘dumb-down’ those classes and there’s a very high risk of lowering standards.”
What parents and concerned citizens can do, Glantz said, is attend School Board meetings regularly and speak at the meetings about their opposition to Critical Race Theory training and the use of books and materials that seem to be positive about it.
“Let them know that we don’t want this in our schools,” she said.
