Criminal Justice Academy seeking applicants

If you are considering a job in law enforcement, and are ready to make difference in your community, the Criminal Justice Academy informational session hosted by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and SunTech is your next step.
The session will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at 4057 California St., Brooksville. For more information, call 352-797-7018.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is an equal opportunity employer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.