If you drive on Hudson Avenue, be ready for road work that is expected to begin on Monday, Jan. 24, and continue through late March.
Crews will resurface the existing roadway and add new pavement markings.
The area of Hudson Avenue under construction runs from Hicks Road to Hays Road – in both directions. For a map of the project, visit bit.ly/3Ih4GuS.
The paving work will run Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expect single lane closures with message boards directing traffic
The project is expected to take 60 days to complete, weather permitting, with a target completion date in late March.
