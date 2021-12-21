TARPON SPRINGS — For Chris Kuster, the holidays are a particular time of joy, a time to focus on family and friends — and to send them personalized greeting cards.
“It’s one of the things we need to do more of. It’s important to spend time with people you care about,” says Kuster, a local artist whose works now hang in the homes of people worldwide.
Among his latest creations are the 24 cartoon-style illustrations illuminating the true-life story of Nick Springer, a wheelchair rugby player, paralympic gold medalist and Team USA champion. According to the children’s book, Springer’s “hard work and determination” proved that “anything is possible”.
The book, “Nick Springer: On the Move” and written by Jennifer Stratton, is available online through the American branch of the international organization, Mouth & Foot Painting Artists (MFPA, www.mfpausa.com).
Springer, whose arms and legs were partially amputated due to meningococcal meningitis contracted in his teens, died earlier this year at the age of 35. His family specifically asked Kuster to illustrate the book.
Kuster, who is also disabled, relates strongly with Springer’s story.
“One thing I have learned is that if you don’t have a sense of humor as a way to shrug off all life’s negativeness, it will just make you crazy. You just have to make the best of whatever you are dealt,” says Kuster.
A day of fun turned to tragedy
Almost 30 years ago as an exuberant 21-year-old young man, Kuster joined friends for what was supposed to be a fun day at the beach.
“I drove to Fred Howard Park in Tarpon Springs in a cool car and flew away in a helicopter,” Kuster says, still vividly remembering a popping sound as he dove head-first into waist-deep water.
“I lay there in the water with tiny minnows swimming around my face. My body was cold and I could not move. I knew exactly what had happened.”
To this day, no one knows what he struck. There was no rock, just soft sand beneath the water. Kuster says he often dove in shallow water and now jokes he may have hit a large fish.
But the reality is that July 1992 day ended with him in the hospital a quadriplegic, destined to spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair, paralyzed from the chest down.
“It was just bad luck in life, and we all struggle with that,” says Kuster. “I try to use my humor to cope with what I was dealt on a daily basis, what I can’t compensate for with creativity,” he says.
But that creativity did — and still does — go a long way.
For several years after his accident, Kuster was angry with life — as he says, “nasty” with the world.
“I would say, ‘Why me, why me?’ Then one day, I said, ‘Why not me?’ What makes me different from other people in the world? I realized I had to deal with it and figure out what I can do, not dwell on what I can’t do,” he says.
His now solid career as an artist began small — painting ceramic animals and miniature houses.
Even though he could move his arms, he had no use of his hands. Instead, he used Q-tips and toothpicks held between clenched teeth.
Gradually, his work got better. Then a friend, who had seen other people painting by holding a brush with their mouths, gave him his first full set of paints, brushes, and paper.
“At first, I was not very good, but I found it an amazing way to pass the time,” Kuster says. “Painting is a great way to turn off the pain and pressure of being disabled, of not worrying about your legs, your body, your pain, your problems. It was just a great way to escape all the troubles I was going through.”
Life as an artist
Kuster started painting flowers and scenes around Tarpon Springs. He became a regular on the Sponge Docks, sitting at his portable art table, creating pictures for tourists. He worked in watercolor, acrylic and oil, although he has given up on the latter medium after the chemicals in the oils began bothering him.
“For several years I was a fixture down there. My paintings are all over the world — as far away as Turkey, Bulgaria, and Peru. But then the stupid pandemic came, and I started having health issues, so I stopped going to the Docks. I would love to start doing it again,” Kuster says.
Kuster says he is still learning new ways to express himself in his art. His lifelong fascination with cars led to cartooning as he painted fanciful vehicles ranging from hot rods to police cars and firetrucks, and even military tanks.
Then the MFPA contacted him and invited him to join the organization.
Some of Kuster’s artwork, including the book about Springer, is available on the MFPA website.
He receives an MFPA student grant to help him expand his artistic efforts and when he achieves full membership status, they will provide him a lifetime income, according to Kuster.
“They have been great for me to spread the word about my artwork. They are great for people in my situation,” says Kuster. “They help disabled people earn a living by selling their artwork through books, cards, and calendars.”
Kuster hopes people will keep sending letters and greeting cards to family and friends. “I get fewer and fewer each year. It’s really sad. As we are becoming more of a digital age, we are losing the art of the handwritten note. That’s true of photographs, as well. When we get new phones, those older pictures are gone. We are not documenting ourselves anymore.”
Nonetheless, he is active in the digital sphere, including Facebook and Instagram, where he says he has thousands of followers. For those who would like to contact him or find out more about his art, he says just pop him an email at paintbyteeth@yahoo.com.
Or stop by Ferman Chevrolet in Tarpon Springs where he is a door greeter a few hours a week.
“I love the camaraderie of meeting and talking with people. It’s just so interesting,” says Kuster, not an uninteresting fellow himself.
