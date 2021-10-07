SPRING HILL — Abigail Sherburne had a big smile on her face as she started painting the wings of her ceramic penguin Sept. 21 at the Craftastic Cottage.
“I’m going to make him black and white,” she said after painting his wings pink, as her mother, Tricia, watched.
This was their first visit to the store, and they’re planning a birthday event for Abigail there.
They were two of the many folks who packed the Craftastic Cottage on the day of its grand reopening at 12501 Spring Hill Drive. A large table of food helped foster the party atmosphere, and in the middle of it all a pizza delivery person arrived with four large pies.
Denielle Lue is the new owner, having taken over two months ago. Mike Congemi of the Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce was on hand to present her with a plaque after she cut a ribbon and welcomed her second business to the chamber.
The store has been there for five years, Lue said, and her daughter, Madison, 18, had been working there.
“We offer all different kinds of painting classes, canvas, ceramics for toddler through adults,” she said. In addition to “open paint,” they also offer scheduled classes.
In “open paint,” people can walk in, choose an unpainted ceramic item off a shelf and they can use the studio’s paints, brushes and supplies to enhance the ceramic item and bring it home.
Prices for ceramic items start at around $7.99, Lue said.
The reason for Saturday’s event was “to share with the community, and tell the community that we’re here to serve,” Lue said.
They’re working on their hours of operation but hope to draw about a hundred people a week or so, and the store has seven employees.
Lue admitted she’s not a very artistic person, but she has plenty of business knowledge with her other business, a marketing company, and the previous owner of Craftastic asked Lue if she wanted to take over the shop.
Outside the store, Michelle Margotta set up a display table with some artwork with a Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas theme, and talked about the classes she runs in which a person could start with a blank canvas and, following Margotta’s instructions, create a painting to take home and use for decorations.
She owns the Artful Possibilities studio in Brooksville, and has been going out into the community and teaching art.
“(Lue) asked me if I wanted to teach here, so I’ve been helping her get everything set up,” Margotta said. “A lot of my former students are coming here now, and the classes are doing really well.”
There also are other artists coming in and offering drawing classes for kids, canvas classes and ceramics.
Inside at one of the tables, Lori Cleto of Spring Hill was working on painting a ceramic country church that she planned to use as a Christmas ornament, and it had a small light fixture that would fit in the bottom to illuminate it from inside.
“I love it,” she said of the Craftastic Cottage. “It’s fun. It’s more fun than I thought. I didn’t want to come here at first, then I came here to be supportive and then I fell in love with doing this.”
She’ll be back, she said. “I found a hobby that I didn’t know that I’d enjoy.”
Congemi, of the Chamber, said the ceremonies with the ribbon, the big scissors and the plaque is a way to welcome small businesses to the organization.
“We do it to promote their business,” he said of the festivities. “We’ve been doing that for quite some time.”
Outside, Congemi helped set up the ribbon-cutting and some photos as more people arrived to create some art. Cars were parking outside the small parking lot for the Cottage and the other businesses in the small center.
Margotta resumed her post next to the table outside the entrance. She’s optimistic about the Cottage’s prospects.
“A lot of people think they aren’t creative but they are. They just need a little encouragement,” she said.
