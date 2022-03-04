ODESSA — Since 1991, Old McMicky’s Farm has been making memories and giving back with the help of the community, providing a special touch for weddings and children’s education.
On Friday, April 1, Old McMicky’s is hosting one of its biggest fundraisers of the year — the Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival. Only guests age 21 years and older may attend. The event will be held from 7 to 10:30 p.m. but VIP guests may arrive at 6 p.m.
General admission tickets are available for $50 at the door and VIP is still available for $65. VIP includes exclusive access to the catering area, plus great complimentary food samplings from area restaurants and caterers. Old McMicky’s Farm is located at 9612 Crescent Drive, Odessa.
Billy McKnight and the Soul Circus Cowboys will provide live entertainment, and there will also be farm games, a large beer pong, and photo opportunities around the farm. For a small donation, every woman can receive a tiara and be crowned the Barns and Beer Queen with a photo. Food trucks will be on property, but the cost of food is not included as part of admission.
It wouldn’t be a craft beer event without delicious options to choose from. In addition to the beer, ciders, seltzers, wines and craft spirit distillers are options. All attendees will be able to take home a free pint glass, courtesy of Pepin Distributing.
Not to be overlooked are the honored guests attending the festival, the Tampa Bay recipients of the Purple Heart medal and Gold Star Families. Proceeds raised from the fundraiser go toward benefiting Old McMicky’s Farm Foundation, which oversees many charitable programs from Mission I Do to children’s education.
“One of the main reasons I restarted the farm was to contribute to our community,” said Old McMicky’s owner Ralph Zuckerman.
Mission I Do, for example, offers all-expenses paid weddings to active-duty military members and veterans in the Tampa Bay area. From catering and bartending to finding a DJ and officiant to floral arrangements, McMicky’s Farm can do the heavy lifting for couples. To date, Old McMicky’s Farm has provided nine free military weddings so far.
“Supporting the military is just one of our community programs,” Zuckerman said. “I’ve always believed in supporting our military and after meeting so many amazing men and women of our military at the farm I came to understand and appreciate even more their service and sacrifice for our country.”
The 1000 Kids option brings in children from the Bay area who are facing challenges for a free day out at the farm. Children gain experiences, learn more about farm life, and share in hands-on activities.
“As far as what keeps people coming back to the festival each year, and actually our attendance is growing each year, I would say we offer a beautiful relaxing farm and a fun evening,” Zuckerman said. “We have lots of great beer and drinks to taste, great entertainment, and for me, most importantly, we invite Purple Heart medal recipients and Gold Star families. We do a ceremony tour to show them our love and appreciation.”
To learn more about the event and to purchase tickets, visit www.oldmcmickys.com/barns-beer.
