COVID-19 testing still is being offered at the Hernando County Fairgrounds.
The Florida Department of Health-Hernando is partnering with NOMI Health to offer the testing, according to the DOH. The drive-thru site is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DOH-Hernando administrator Robin Napier said recently that vaccine demand has dropped, but demand for testing has risen in the county. The county is about 52% vaccinated, she said.
The new testing site, Napier said, will hopefully ease some of the tension in the community over COVID. Make an appointment at https://testing.nomihealth.com/easy_registration/26/onsite.
If you’re feeling sick or ill, get the test and then isolate until you get the results back to avoid spreading to anyone else.
People who have had the vaccine are still getting sick, but they’re not getting as sick as those who are unvaccinated.
The testing site entrance is on the back side of the fairgrounds, entering from Oliver Street. Residents should be prepared to stay in their vehicles while awaiting testing. Restroom facilities will not be available. Only people who are being tested should be in the vehicle, except for parents, guardians or caregivers. No pets are permitted in the vehicle during tests.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
