The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports an uptick in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations nationwide, especially among young adults. Florida’s COVID-19 numbers are following the same trend and the transmission rate is high.
For the week of July 23-29, Florida Department of Health reported 110,477 new COVID-19 cases, upping the state’s cumulative total since March to 2,590,699.
The number of new cases each week has been steadily rising. For the week of July 16-22, DOH added 73,199 more cases to the tally. For the week of July 9-15,
The rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 was up 58% compared to the week before when it increased by 106%. According to the CDC, Florida added the second highest number of cumulative cases per 100,000 in the last seven days at 481, trailing behind Louisiana at No. 1 with 573. Arkansas was third with 405.
The rate of deaths per 100,000 increased by 60% compared to 33% last week. DOH reported a death toll of 39,079 — 409 more than the week of July 16-22, when 282 new deaths were confirmed.
The state’s positivity rate also has been steadily rising. DOH reported a new case positivity rate statewide of 18.1% for the week of July 23-29 compared to 15.1% last week, 11.5% the week of July 9-15 and 7.8% for July 2-8.
Pasco numbers
In Pasco County, the new case positivity rate for the week increased to 22.5% compared to 18.5% last week. DOH reported a new case positivity rate of 13.2% for July 9-15, and 7.9% for July 2-8.
Pasco’s new case count went up by 2,883 for the week of July 23-29, an average of nearly 412 cases a day, compared to 1,636 for the week of July 16-22. Cases since March now total 49,233.
The case count more than doubled for the week of July 9-15, with 885 added to the tally.
According to the CDC, the transmission rate for Pasco is high with a 76.7% increase in cases in the past seven days and a 65% increase in hospital admissions.
Pinellas numbers
In Pinellas County, the new case positivity rate increased to 16.7% compared to 14.2% for the week of July 16-22, 9.2% for July 9-15 and 6.1% for July 2-8.
Pinellas County’s new case count increased by 4,164, an average of 595 cases a day, for the week of July 23-29. The cumulative case total climbed to 89,699.
For the week of July 16-22, the case count grew by 2,678, an average of 383.5 cases a day.
The CDC reports that the transmission rate in Pinellas is high with a 55% increase in cases over the past seven days compared to a 138% increase last week. New hospital admissions were up by 78% compared to 69% last week.
Nationwide, CDC is reporting significant increases in hospitalizations for ages 18 to 49 years. The rate for ages 18–49 years for the week ending July 10 increased by nearly 40% compared to week ending June 26.
AdventHealth West Florida Division is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases at its facilities, according to an update released July 30. An increase in hospitalizations has been seen at locations in Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Marion, Pasco and Pinellas counties.
Officials say more than 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
CDC updated its guidance for fully vaccinated people July 27 due to the increasing number COVID-19 of cases and hospitalizations. It is now recommended that everyone wear a mask in indoor public settings in areas with high or substantial transmission, regardless of vaccination status.
The Delta variant is currently the most prevalent and officials are concerned that vaccinated people infected with that variant can transmit the virus, which prompted the CDC to update its masking recommendation.
But Gov. Ron DeSantis has not changed his mind about requiring the use of face masks, especially in schools, which will be opening soon. Some school districts were considering requiring the use of masks as the infection rate increased. There is currently no vaccine for children younger than 12.
DeSantis issued an executive order July 30 in response to some of the state’s school boards starting to consider face mask mandates. DeSantis said his executive order would protect parents’ freedom to choose whether their children wear masks.
Vaccination rate
The state’s vaccination rate for the week increased to 61% for ages 12 and older receiving at least one dose, up from 59% last week.
As of July 29, DOH reported that 11,757,156 Floridians had received a COVID-19 vaccination with 1,710,580 receiving a first-dose only and 10,046,576 completing the one- or two-shot series. In Pasco County, DOH reports that 270,605 had received at least one-dose of vaccine out of a population of 549,517, or 57%, an increase of 2% from last week.
In Pinellas County, 528,480 had received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 992,298, or 59%, up 1% from last week.
United States and global numbers
Johns Hopkins University of Medicine still maintains a COVID-19 dashboard providing information on national and worldwide cases and deaths. As of 5:21 p.m. July 31, 34.96 million cases and 613,110 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 197.7 million cases had been reported worldwide with 4.2 million deaths. In addition, more than 4 billion vaccine doses had been administered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.