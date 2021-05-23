The Florida Department of Health continues to report a decline in new COVID-19 cases in Pasco County, adding only 397 for the week of May 16-22 to bring the count to 42,506. Deaths increased by 10, upping the total to 778.
DOH reported 471 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths for the week of May 9-15, and from May 2-8, 743 new cases and 22 deaths were added to the count. For the week of April 25-May 1, 810 new cases and eight deaths were reported and 1,049 new cases and 16 deaths for the week of April 18-24.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,310,335 and 37,207 deaths as of May 22. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 3 p.m. May 23, in the United States, cases totaled 33.1 million with 589,829 deaths. Globally, 166.8 million cases and 3.45 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pasco included 42,149 residents and 357 non-residents. More cases were in females, 22,544 (53%) to 19,569 in males. Gender was unknown in 36. Ages ranged from 0-105. Median age was 42. Six percent were Black and 20% Hispanic, which is up from 19% last week.
As of May 22, 2,872 residents and 52 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pasco due to COVID-19 since March 2020, or 7% of all cases. Pasco’s hospitals had 19% capacity in staffed adult beds (271 of 1,430) on Sunday and 19.5% (28 of 143) in ICU beds.
According to daily testing information:
• 5.19% of 1,005 test results were positive on May 22
• 3.72% of 1,580 on May 21
• 6.30% of 893 on May 20
• 5.24% of 1,229 on May 19
• 4.12% of 1,582 on May 18
• 3.40% of 1,222 on May 17
• 7.13% of 664 on May 16
• 3.97% of 1,088 on May 15
• 4.79% of 1,313 on May 14
Case counts by city of residence
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pasco on May 22. New Port Richey had the most, 9,708, with 6,234 from Wesley Chapel, 5,877 from Land O’ Lakes, 4,395 from Zephyrhills, 3,531 from Port Richey, 3,511 from Hudson, 3,312 from Dade City, 2,610 from Holiday, 951 from Spring Hill, 895 from Trinity, 312 from San Antonio, 184 from Odessa, 165 from Lutz, 116 from Saint Leo, 48 from Bayonet Point, 46 from Ridge Manor, 43 from Lacoochee, 22 from Crystal Springs, 18 from Trilby, 17 from Shady Hills, 13 from Elfers, seven from Aripeka, two from Seven Springs and 69 listed as missing.
Since March, 2020, 2,141 cases have been reported in long-term care facilities, 5% of all cases.
COVID-19 deaths
As of May 22, DOH had reported 778 COVID-19 related deaths in Pasco County.
One death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, zero deaths in the age 25-34 group, 11 in the 35-44 age group (1%), 23 in the 45-54 group (3%), 80 in the 55-64 group (10%), 179 in 65-74 (23%), 271 in 75-84 (35%) and 213 in the age group 85 and up (27%).
At least, 228, or 2%, of the county’s deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.
Vaccination summary
Statewide, as of May 22, 17,228,463 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered with 2,040,510 receiving a first-dose only, 743,001 had completed the one-dose series and 7,222,476 had completed the two-shot series.
In Pasco, 232,037 doses have been administered including 44,475 receiving only one dose and 187,562 completing the one or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, the majority was female, 129,944 to 101,928 male, with 165 unknown, and 168,568 were white, 7,779 were Black and 17,642 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 1,476,296 doses, followed by Broward with 959,700, Palm Beach with 723,720, Orange with 616,376 and Hillsborough with 610,011 doses.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 1,853,408 completing the series, followed by ages 55-64 with 1,599,856, 45-54 with 1,130,783, ages 75-84 with 1,048,577, 35-44 with 864,199, 25-34 with 664,089, 16-24 with 457,639 and ages 85 and older with 346,926.
No one age 12-14 had completed the series; however, DOH reported that 59,838 had taken one dose of the vaccine.
In Pasco, 46,769 ages 65-74 have completed the series, 37,429 ages 55-64, 27,589 ages 75-84, 26,480 ages 45-54, 19,557 ages 35-44, 12,161 ages 25-34, 9,396 ages 15-24 and 8,181 ages 85 and older. No one age 12-14 has completed the series, but 1,283 had taken one dose.
Pinellas County
New cases of COVID-19 also are continuing to decline in Pinellas County. For the week of May 16-22, DOH reported 513 new cases and 14 deaths. Case numbers total 81,042. The death toll was up to 1,656.
DOH reported 648 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in Pinellas from May 9-15, 809 new cases and 20 deaths from May 2-8 and 988 new cases and 13 deaths from April 25-May 1.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 79,039 residents and 2,003 non-residents. More cases were in females, 42,106 (53%), to 36,888 in males. Gender was unknown in 45. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 42. Thirteen percent were Black, and 12% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March 2020. DOH reported that 5,278 residents and 76 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas due to COVID-19 as of May 22.
DOH reported that 2.89% of 1,711 test results on May 22 were positive, 2.11% of 3,720 on May 21, 3.21% of 1,872 on May 20, 2.33% of 3,444 on May 19, 3.45% of 2,242 on May 18, 3.43% of 1,745 on May 17, 4.08% of 1,644 on May 16 and 3.56% of 1,844 on May 15.
At least 911 of the county’s 1,656 deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,085 deaths or 9% and Dade County is No. 2 with 1,024 deaths, or 9%.
Two of the county’s deaths have been reported in the 15-24 age group, seven in the 25-34 age group, 22 in the 35-44 group (1%), 52 in 45-54 (3%), 142 in 55-64 (9%), 345 in 65-74 (21%), 474 in 75-84 (29%) and 612 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
In Pinellas, 465,041 vaccine doses have been administered, including 74,675 receiving only a first dose and 390,366 completing the one- or two-dose series.
For more information on how to get vaccinated in Pinellas, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines/.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.
