For the first time in weeks, COVID-19 cases decreased in Pasco County. The Florida Department of Health reported 1,049 new cases during the week of April 18-24, bringing the total to 40,085. Sixteen people died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 735.
DOH previously reported increases in COVID-19 cases for four consecutive weeks. From April 11-17, DOH reported 1,112 new cases and 16 deaths. From April 4-10, DOH reported 1,018 new cases and six deaths. DOH reported 832 new cases and 10 deaths the week of March 28-April 3, and 738 new cases and six deaths were reported the week of March 21-27, which was up from the 616 cases reported during the week of March 14-20.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,208,584 with 35,534 deaths as of April 24. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 4 p.m. April 25, in the United States, cases totaled 32 million with 570,381 deaths. Globally, 146.71 million cases and 3.07 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pasco included 39,743 residents and 342 non-residents. More cases were in females, 21,228 (53%) to 18,392 males. Gender was unknown in 123. Ages ranged from 0-105. Median age was 43. Six percent were Black and 19% Hispanic.
As of April 24, 2,590 residents and 49 nonresidents have been hospitalized in Pasco due to COVID-19 since March 2020, or 7% of all cases. Pasco’s hospitals had 19% capacity in staffed adult beds (240 of 1,244) on Sunday and 10% (14 of 143) in ICU beds.
DOH’s report on daily testing showed that:
• 7.42% of 1,211 test results on April 24 were positive
• 9.91% of 1,663 on April 23
• 9.33% of 1,681 on April 22
• 7.72% of 1,900 on April 21
• 7.34% of 1,894 on April 20
• 9.58% of 1,605 on April 19
• 10.78% of 919 on April 18
• 10.31% of 1,314 on April 17
Case counts by city of residence
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pasco on April 24. New Port Richey had the most, 9,188, with 5,891 from Wesley Chapel, 5,569 from Land O’ Lakes, 4,158 from Zephyrhills, 3,290 from Port Richey, 3,256 from Hudson, 3,127 from Dade City, 2,476 from Holiday, 869 from Spring Hill, 840 from Trinity, 295 from San Antonio, 180 from Odessa, 161 from Lutz, 110 from Saint Leo, 46 from Bayonet Point, 43 from Lacoochee, 39 from Ridge Manor, 23 from Crystal Springs, 17 from Trilby, 17 from Shady Hills, 13 from Elfers, seven from Aripeka, two from Seven Springs and 64 listed as missing.
Since March 2020, 2,040 cases have been reported in long-term care facilities, 5% of all cases.
COVID-19 deaths
As of April 24, DOH had reported 735 COVID-19 related deaths in Pasco County.
One death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, zero deaths in the age 25-34 group, 10 in the 35-44 age group, 21 in the 45-54 group, 73 in the 55-64 group (10%), 163 in 65-74 (22%), 261 in 75-84 (36%) and 206 in the age group 85 and up (28%).
At least, 225 of the county’s deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.
Vaccination summary
As of April 24, statewide, 8,512,825 people had been vaccinated with 2,754,168 receiving a first-dose only, 531,938 had completed the one-dose series and 5,226,224 had completed the two-shot series.
In Pasco, 195,955 doses have been administered including 65,777 receiving only one dose and 130,178 completing the one or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, the majority was female, 111,225 to 84,539 male with 89 unknown, and 145,047 were white, 6,096 were Black and 13,002 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 1,165,951 doses, followed by Broward with 786,187 and Palm Beach with 625,001 doses. DOH also reported that 200,764 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 1,695,145 completing the series, followed by ages 55-64 with 1,188,934, ages 75-84 with 973,437, 45-54 with 699,346, 35-44 with 441,635, ages 85 and older with 321,951, 25-34 with 298,201 and 16-24 with 139,513.
In Pasco, 40,600 ages 65-74 have completed the series, 25,669 ages 55-64, 24,457 ages 75-84, 15,141 ages 45-54, 9,203 ages 35-44, 7,324 ages 85 and older, 5,188 ages 25-34 and 2,596 ages 16-24.
Pinellas County
DOH reported 1,162 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in Pinellas County from April 18-24, a decrease in cases and an increase in deaths from the previous week.
DOH reported 1,529 new cases and 13 deaths in Pinellas County from April 11-17 and 1,627 new cases and three deaths from April 4-10.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 76,051 residents and 1,903 non-residents. More cases were in females, 40,509 (53%), to 35,497 in males. Gender was unknown in 45. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March 2020. DOH reported that 4,787 residents and 71 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas due to COVID-19 as of April 24.
DOH reported that 5.36% of 2,488 test results on April 24 were positive, 4.51% of 4,890 on April 23, 4.49% of 3,485 on April 22, 4.35% of 5,674 on April 21, 5.24% of 3,275 on April 20, 6.16% of 2,696 on April 19, 6.10% of 2,263 on April 18 and 6.86% of 2,878 on April 17.
As of April 17, two deaths had been reported in the 15-24 age group, six in the 25-34 age group, 19 in the 35-44 group (1%), 48 in 45-54 (3%), 132 in 55-64 (8%), 329 in 65-74 (21%), 463 in 75-84 (29%) and 593 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 896 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,066 deaths or 9% and Dade County is No. 2 with 1,014 deaths, or 9%.
In Pinellas, 413,334 vaccine doses have been administered, including 117,538 receiving only a first dose and 295,796 completing the one- or two-dose series.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.