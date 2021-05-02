For the second week in a row, COVID-19 cases trended lower in Pasco County. For the week of April 25-May 1, the Florida Department of Health reported 810 new cases. Eight people died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 743.
DOH reported 1,049 new cases and 16 deaths for the week of April 18-24, which was the first decline in cases in a month.
From April 11-17, DOH reported 1,112 new cases and 16 deaths. From April 4-10, DOH reported 1,018 new cases and six deaths.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,242,778 with 35,968 deaths as of May 1. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 3:30 p.m. May 2, in the United States, cases totaled 32.4 million with 576,959 deaths. Globally, nearly 152.4 million cases and 3.19 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pasco included 40,549 residents and 346 non-residents. More cases were in females, 21,672 (53%) to 18,746 in males. Gender was unknown in 131. Ages ranged from 0-105. Median age was 42, which is lower than the previous week at 43. Six percent were Black and 19% Hispanic.
As of May 1, 2,648 residents and 51 nonresidents have been hospitalized in Pasco due to COVID-19 since March 2020, or 7% of all cases. Pasco’s hospitals had 17% capacity in staffed adult beds (252 of 1,461) on Sunday and 9% (13 of 140) in ICU beds.
According to daily testing information:
• 7.17% of 1,087 test results on May 1 were positive
• 6.50% of 1,597 on April 30
• 5.93% of 2,190 on April 29
• 6.92% of 1,721 on April 28
• 6.21% of 1,918 on April 27
• 8.49% of 1,541 on April 26
• 9.04% of 785 on April 25
• 7.33% of 1,201 on April 24
Case counts by city of residence
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pasco on May 1. New Port Richey had the most, 9,370, with 6,016 from Wesley Chapel, 5,674 from Land O’ Lakes, 4,239 from Zephyrhills, 3,383 from Port Richey, 3,328 from Hudson, 3,186 from Dade City, 2,511 from Holiday, 900 from Spring Hill, 850 from Trinity, 299 from San Antonio, 181 from Odessa, 162 from Lutz, 114 from Saint Leo, 47 from Bayonet Point, 43 from Lacoochee, 41 from Ridge Manor, 22 from Crystal Springs, 17 from Trilby, 17 from Shady Hills, 13 from Elfers, seven from Aripeka, two from Seven Springs and 65 listed as missing.
Since March 2020, 2,040 cases have been reported in long-term care facilities, 5% of all cases.
COVID-19 deaths
As of May 1, DOH had reported 743 COVID-19 related deaths in Pasco County.
One death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, zero deaths in the age 25-34 group, 10 in the 35-44 age group, 21 in the 45-54 group, 74 in the 55-64 group (10%), 164 in 65-74 (22%), 265 in 75-84 (36%) and 208 in the age group 85 and up (28%).
At least, 226 of the county’s deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.
Vaccination summary
As of May 1, statewide, 14,665,875 people had been vaccinated with 2,565,696 receiving a first-dose only, 556,413 had completed the one-dose series and 5,771,883 had completed the two-shot series.
In Pasco, 202,810 doses have been administered including 58,761 receiving only one dose and 144,049 completing the one or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, the majority was female, 114,728 to 87,888 male with 101 unknown, and 149,530 were white, 6,383 were Black and 13,786 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 1,240,734 doses, followed by Broward with 825,880, Palm Beach with 653,528 and Hillsborough with 548,575 doses.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 1,738,774 completing the series, followed by ages 55-64 with 1,319,653, ages 75-84 with 994,947, 45-54 with 831,054, 35-44 with 547,655, 25-34 with 367,395, ages 85 and older with 328,720 and 16-24 with 200,098.
In Pasco, 42,312 ages 65-74 have completed the series, 28,944 ages 55-64, 25,493 ages 75-84, 18,421 ages 45-54, 11,516 ages 35-44, 7,630 ages 85 and older, 6,126 ages 25-34 and 3,607 ages 16-24.
For more information about COVID-19, visit pasco.floridahealth.gov.
Pinellas County
DOH reported 988 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in Pinellas County from April 25-May 1, the second week the number of cases has declined.
DOH reported 1,162 new cases and 13 deaths from April 18-24, 1,529 new cases and 13 deaths from April 11-17 and 1,627 new cases and three deaths from April 4-10.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 77,143 residents and 1,929 non-residents. More cases were in females, 41,080 (53%), to 36,017 in males. Gender was unknown in 46. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March 2020. DOH reported that 4,951 residents and 74 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas due to COVID-19 as of May 1.
DOH reported that 4.52% of 2,153 test results on May 1 were positive, 3.86% of 4,132 on April 30, 3.40% of 4,284 on April 29, 4.46% of 4,687 on April 28, 4.25% of 3,789 on April 27, 6.68% of 2,250 on April 26, 5.05% of 2,445 on April 25 and 5.36% of 2,488 on April 24.
Two deaths had been reported in the 15-24 age group, six in the 25-34 age group, 19 in the 35-44 group (1%), 50 in 45-54 (3%), 133 in 55-64 (8%), 335 in 65-74 (21%), 466 in 75-84 (29%) and 598 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 899 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,071 deaths or 9% and Dade County is No. 2 with 1,018 deaths, or 9%.
In Pinellas, 427,024 vaccine doses have been administered, including 105,835 receiving only a first dose and 321,189 completing the one- or two-dose series.
For more information on how to get vaccinated in Pinellas, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines/.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.
