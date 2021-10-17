Florida’s new COVID-19 case count continues to go down. The Department of Health reported only 19,519 cases (2,788 a day) for the week of Oct. 8-15, compared to 25,792 (3,970 a day) for Oct. 1-7.
DOH reported 37,772 new cases (5,376) for Sept. 24-30, 56,325 new cases (8,046 a day) for Sept. 17-23 and 75,906 (10,843 a day) from Sept. 10-16.
The cumulative total since March 2020 climbed to 3,620,562.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the transmission rate statewide in Florida remains high. The rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 decreased by 32% compared to 33% the week before.
Hospital admissions decreased by 26%. Two percent of hospitals statewide were reporting supply shortages and 18% reported staff shortages.
Death rate
DOH reported a statewide death toll of 57,859 — 1,192 more than the week of Oct. 1-7 when deaths totaled 56,667 — 1,087 more than the week of Sept. 24-30. According to the CDC, the rate of deaths per 100,000 in Florida decreased by 86% compared to 78% the week before.
As of Oct. 14, 28 deaths had been reported in children under age 16 (one more than the week before), 400 in the age group 16-29 (11 more than the week before), 1,031 for ages 30-39 (44 more than the week before), 2,493 for ages 40-49 (79 more than the week before), 5,663 for ages 50-59 (187 more than the week before), 4,712 for ages 60-64 (128 more than the week before) and 43,532 for ages 64 and up (742 more than the week before).
Positivity rate
The state’s new case positivity rate went down again for the week of Oct. 8-14 coming in at 3.8% compared to 4.8% for the week of Oct. 1-7.
The highest positivity rate for Oct. 8-14 was 5.3% for ages 12 and under, 4.5% for ages 12-19 and 3.7% for ages 30-39 and ages 40-49.
The lowest positivity rate, 3.3%, was reported in ages 65 and above with 3.5% for ages 60-64 and 3.4% for ages 50-59 and 20-29.
Pasco County
In Pasco County, the new case positivity rate continues to go down, dropping to 4.3% for the week of Oct. 8-14, compared to 6.1% for Oct. 1-7, and 9.6% for Sept. 24-30.
DOH reported 435 new cases (62 a day), appreciably lower than the 627 new cases (90 a day) for Oct. 1-7, which was nearly half the 1,135 new cases (162 a day) reported for Sept. 24-30.
The cumulative total since March 2020 rose to 78,245.
According to the CDC, the transmission rate for Pasco County is substantial compared to high, which it has been for months. DCD reported a 34% decrease in new cases in the past seven days and a 19% decrease in hospital admissions with 87 COVID patients admitted. CDC reported 45 deaths over the past seven days with a death rate of 8.12 per 100,000, a decrease of 25%.
For more information about COVID-19 in Pasco, visit https://www.pascocountyfl.net/4146/Coronavirus-Information-Pasco-County-Ope.
Pinellas County
In Pinellas County, the new case positivity rate for Oct. 8-14 was 3.7% down from 5.2% for Oct. 1-7.
Pinellas County’s new case count for Oct. 8-14 was nearly half what it was the week before, 790 (113 a day), compared to 1,078 (154 a day) for Oct. 1-7. The cumulative case count rose to 133,436.
The numbers have been declining for the past few weeks.
The CDC reports that the transmission rate in Pinellas is substantial instead of high as it has been for the last few months. CDC reported a 27% decrease in new cases over the past seven days. New hospital admissions totaled 266. The rate of new admissions remained the same. CDC reported 49 deaths in the past seven days with a death rate of 5.03 per 100,000 — a 15.5% decrease from the week before.
Pinellas County launched its new COVID-19 dashboard Sept. 17, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/dashboard/.
The dashboard includes details on testing, vaccinations and information from local hospitals. As of Oct. 16, most hospitals in the county were reporting moderate stress with only two reporting high stress and two reporting low stress for the percent of inpatient beds being used for COVID patients. Moderate stress was being reported for ICU beds with several not reporting stress levels.
Countywide, 65% of regular beds were in use with 8% by COVID patients. Seventy percent of ICU beds were in use with 15% by a COVID patient.
The highest occupancies reported were at Baycare Alliant Hospital in Dunedin with 17% of regular beds in use by COVID patients with 96% of beds overall in use.
Information about COVID in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Vaccination rate
DOH reported that the state’s vaccination rate remained the same for Oct. 8-14 with 72% of ages 12 and older receiving at least one dose.
As of Oct. 14, DOH reported that 13,790,450 Floridians had received a COVID-19 shot with 1,726,325 receiving a first-dose only and 11,315,689 completing the one- or two-shot series. DOH also reported that 748,436 had taken the additional booster shot.
According to DOH, 89% of those 65 and older had received at least one shot, 84% of ages 60-64, 77% of ages 50-59, 72% of ages 40-49, 63% of ages 30-39, 54% of ages 20-29 and 55% of ages 12-19.
In Pasco County, DOH reports that 316,437 had received at least one-dose of vaccine out of a population of 549,517, or 67%, an increase of 1% over last week.
In Pinellas County, 599,612 had received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 992,298, or 67%, the same as last week. According to the county’ dashboard, 65.1% have received at least one shot, and 58.3% of residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received either one or two-shots as required.
United States and global numbers
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of 2:21 p.m. Oct. 16, 44.9 million cases and 724,105 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 240.29 million cases had been reported worldwide with 4.89 million deaths. According to the resource center, 57% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.
