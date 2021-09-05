The Florida Department of Health reported fewer new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2. Statewide, there were 129,240 new cases, or 18,463 a day, bringing the cumulative total since March 2020 to 3,308,916.
DOH reported 151,749 new cases, or 21,678, for the week of Aug. 20-26, 150,118 for Aug. 13-19, 151,415 for Aug. 6-12 and 134,506 for July 30-Aug. 5.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the transmission rate statewide in Florida is high. The rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 increased by 1% compared to a decrease of 23% the week before. Florida added the nation’s fifth-highest number of cumulative cases per 100,000 in the last seven days at 600. Tennessee was No. 1 with 739, South Carolina at No. 2 with 735, Mississippi at No. 3 with 646 and Wyoming at No. 4 with 623.
Death rate
DOH reported a cumulative death toll of 46,324 — 2,345 more than the week of Aug. 20-26 when DOH reported 1,727 new deaths.
DOH reported 1,486 new deaths for the week of Aug. 13-19, and 1,071 deaths for Aug. 6-12.
As of Sept. 2, 13 deaths had been reported in children under age 16, 283 in the age group 16-29, 621 for ages 30-39, 1,659 for ages 40-49, 3,921 for ages 50-59, 3,454 for ages 60-64 and 36,373 for ages 64 and up.
Positivity rate
The state’s new case positivity rate decreased to 15.2% for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2, down from 16.8% for the week of Aug. 20-26, which was the first decline in months.
Pasco County
In Pasco County, the new case positivity rate also continued to go down. For the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2, DOH reported a rate of 19%, which was down from the week of Aug. 20-26, when DOH reported a rate of 21.2%.
DOH reported a rate of 26.4% for the week of Aug. 13-19, and 25.6% for Aug. 6-12.
DOH reported 3,840 new cases for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2, or just over 538 a day, bringing the cumulative total since March 2020 to 68,963.
DOH reported 4,433 new cases for the week of Aug. 20-26, 4,233 for Aug. 13-16, 3,871 for Aug. 6-12 and 3,404 for July 30-Aug. 5.
According to the CDC, the transmission rate for Pasco County is high with a 13% decrease in new cases in the past seven days and 7% decrease in hospital admissions.
Pinellas County
In Pinellas County, the new case positivity rate for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2 was 16.3%, down from 18% reported for Aug. 20-26, which was a decrease from the week of Aug. 13-19 when DOH reported a positivity rate of 20.6%.
Pinellas County’s new case count increased by 5,683, an average of 812 a day, which was a decrease compared to the week of Aug. 20-26 when 6,720 new cases were reported, an average of 970 a day. The cumulative count since March 2020 climbed to 119,980.
The CDC reports that the transmission rate in Pinellas is high with a 16% decrease in new cases over the past seven days. New hospital admissions totaled 744, which was down 13% from the prior week.
DOH ended its daily reports of COVID-19 activity on June 2 and removed the dashboard that provided a detailed accounting of cases, deaths, testing and other information reported since March 2020.
DOH no longer provides the number of new deaths by county. As of June 2, deaths in Pasco totaled 802 and 1,671 in Pinellas.
For more information about COVID-19 in Pasco, visit https://www.pascocountyfl.net/4146/Coronavirus-Information-Pasco-County-Ope.
Information about COVID in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
69% of Floridians received at least one shot
DOH reports that the state’s vaccination rate has increased to 69% for ages 12 and older receiving at least one dose, up from 68% last week.
As of Sept. 2, DOH reported that 13,124,436 Floridians had received a COVID-19 vaccination with 2,065,249 receiving a first dose only and 10,880,393 completing the one- or two-shot series. DOH also reported that 178,794 had taken an additional dose.
According to DOH, 87% of those 65 and older had received at least one shot, 81% of ages 60-64, 74% of ages 50-59, 68% of ages 40-49, 59% of ages 30-39, 49% of ages 20-29 and 50% of ages 12-19.
In Pasco County, DOH reports that 302,375 had received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 549,517, or 63%, an increase of 1% from last week.
In Pinellas County, 577,145 had received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 992,298, or 65%, up 1% from last week.
United States and global numbers
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of 2:21 p.m. Sept. 4, 39.87 million cases and 647,720 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 220 million cases had been reported worldwide with 4.55 million deaths. In addition, more than 5.4 billion vaccine doses had been administered.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.