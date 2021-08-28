The Florida Department of Health reported another increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 20-26, with 151,749, or 21,678 a day, to bring the cumulative total since March 2020 to 3,179,714.
DOH reported a slight decrease in new cases for the week of Aug. 13-19 with 150,118 more, or 21,445 a day. The week of Aug. 6-12, DOH reported 151,415 new cases, or 21,631 a day.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 decreased 23% compared to an increase of 13% the week before. Florida added the nation’s second-highest number of cumulative cases per 100,000 in the last seven days at 705, with Mississippi at No. 1 with 719 and Louisiana at No. 3 with 696.
Death rate
DOH reported a death toll of 43,979 — 1,727 more than the week of Aug. 13-19 when the cumulative count climbed by 1,486.
The death toll also has been steadily rising. DOH reported 1,071 deaths the week of Aug. 6-12.
As of Aug. 26, 12 deaths had been reported in children under age 16, 244 in the age group 16-29, 557 for ages 30-39, 1,493 for ages 40-49, 3,554 for ages 50-59, 3,225 for ages 60-64 and 34,894 for ages 64 and older.
Positivity rate
The state’s new case positivity rate decreased to 16.8% for the week of Aug. 20-26, the first decline in months.
DOH reported a positivity rate of 19.8% for the week of Aug. 13-19, 19.1% for Aug. 6-12, and 18.9% for July 30-Aug. 5.
Pasco County
In Pasco County, the new case positivity rate also decreased. For the week of Aug. 20-26, DOH reported a rate of 21.2% compared to 26.4% the week of Aug. 13-19 and 25.6% for Aug. 6-12.
DOH reported 4,433 new COVID-19 cases in Pasco, an average of about 633 a day, which is up from the 4,233 cases, or 603 day, reported Aug. 13-16. The cumulative count since March 2020 increased to 65,142.
DOH reported 3,871 new cases the week of Aug. 6-12, 3,404 the week of July 30-Aug. 5.
According to the CDC, the transmission rate for Pasco County is high with a 9.56% increase in cases in the past seven days and 374 hospital admissions, a decrease of 8.33%.
Pinellas County
In Pinellas County, the new case positivity rate for the week of Aug. 20-26 was 18%, down from 20.6% reported the week of Aug. 13-19. DOH reported a positivity rate of 19.2% the week of Aug. 6-12.
Pinellas County’s new case count increased by 6,790, an average of 970 a day, which was an increase compared to 6,271 or 898 a day reported the week of Aug. 13-19. The cumulative count climbed to 114,284.
The case count has been steadily rising. DOH reported 6,424 new cases the week of Aug. 6-12, 5,125 new cases for July 30-Aug. 5, 4,164 for July 23-29 and 2,679 for July 16-22.
The CDC reports that the transmission rate in Pinellas is high with a 2.6% decrease in new cases over the past seven days down from a 25% increase last week. New hospital admissions totaled 798, which was down 3.97%.
DOH ended its daily reports of COVID-19 activity on June 2 and removed the dashboard that provided a detailed account of cases, deaths, testing and other information since March 2020.
DOH no longer provides the number of new deaths by county. As of June 2, deaths in Pasco totaled 802 and 1,671 in Pinellas.
For more information about COVID-19 in Pasco, visit https://www.pascocountyfl.net/4146/Coronavirus-Information-Pasco-County-Ope.
Information about COVID in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Vaccination rate up to 68%
DOH reports that the state’s vaccination rate has increased to 68% for ages 12 and older receiving at least one dose, up from 66% last week.
As of Aug. 26, DOH reported that 12,916,873 Floridians had received a COVID-19 vaccination with 2,131,688 receiving a first-dose only and 10,785,185 completing the one- or two-shot series.
According to DOH, 87% of those 65 and older had completed the one- or two-shot series, 81% of ages 60-64, 73% of ages 50-59, 66% of ages 40-49, 57% of ages 30-39, 48% of ages 20-29 and 49% of ages 12-19.
In Pasco County, DOH reports that 296,999 had received at least one-dose of vaccine out of a population of 549,517, or 62%, an increase of 1% from last week.
In Pinellas County, 569,502 had received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 992,298, or 64%, up 1% from last week.
United States and global numbers
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of 1:21 p.m. Aug. 28, 38.7 million cases and 636,916 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 215.7 million cases had been reported worldwide with 4.49 million deaths. In addition, more than 5.16 billion vaccine doses had been administered.
