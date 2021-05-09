COVID-19 case numbers are continuing to go down in Pasco County. For the week of May 2-8, the Florida Department of Health reported 743 new cases, bringing the count to 41,638. However, the number of deaths rose to 22 for the week, upping the total to 765.
It was the third consecutive week that COVID-19 cases had trended lower in Pasco County.
For the week of April 25-May 1, DOH reported 810 new cases and eight deaths. DOH reported 1,049 new cases and 16 deaths for the week of April 18-24, which was the first decline in cases in a month.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,269,806 with 36,445 deaths as of May 8. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 4:30 p.m. May 9, in the United States, cases totaled nearly 32.7 million with 581,696 deaths. Globally, almost 157.85 million cases and 3.28 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pasco included 41,228 residents and 350 non-residents. More cases were in females, 22,077 (53%) to 19,096 in males. Gender was unknown in 115. Ages ranged from 0-105. Median age was 42. Six percent were Black and 19% Hispanic.
As of May 8, 2,746 residents and 52 nonresidents have been hospitalized in Pasco due to COVID-19 since March 2020, or 7% of all cases. Pasco’s hospitals had 21% capacity in staffed adult beds (313 of 1,459) on Sunday and 21% (30 of 145) in ICU beds.
According to daily testing information:
• 5.63% of 1,374 test results on May 8 were positive
• 6.77% of 1,679 on May 7
• 5.41% of 1,574 on May 6
• 7.32% of 1,849 on May 5
• 5.47% of 1,952 on May 4
• 9.35% of 999 on May 3
• 9.52% of 855 on May 2
• 7.17% of 1,087 on May 1
Case counts by city of residence
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pasco on May 8. New Port Richey had the most, 9,522, with 6,112 from Wesley Chapel, 5,771 from Land O’ Lakes, 4,303 from Zephyrhills, 3,445 from Port Richey, 3,420 from Hudson, 3,246 from Dade City, 2,563 from Holiday, 926 from Spring Hill, 877 from Trinity, 305 from San Antonio, 181 from Odessa, 163 from Lutz, 115 from Saint Leo, 48 from Bayonet Point, 43 from Lacoochee, 42 from Ridge Manor, 22 from Crystal Springs, 17 from Trilby, 17 from Shady Hills, 13 from Elfers, seven from Aripeka, two from Seven Springs and 65 listed as missing.
Since March, 2020, 2,087 cases have been reported in long-term care facilities, 5% of all cases.
COVID-19 deaths
As of May 8, DOH had reported 765 COVID-19 related deaths in Pasco County.
One death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, zero deaths in the age 25-34 group, 11 in the 35-44 age group, 22 in the 45-54 group, 78 in the 55-64 group (10%), 173 in 65-74 (23%), 269 in 75-84 (35%) and 211 in the age group 85 and up (28%).
At least, 227 of the county’s deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.
Vaccination summary
Statewide, as of May 8, 15,666,714 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered with 2,244,748 receiving a first-dose only, 620,110 had completed the one-dose series and 6,400,958 had completed the two-shot series.
In Pasco, 210,115 doses have been administered including 48,353 receiving only one dose and 161,762 completing the one or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, the majority was female, 118,421 to 91,533 male with 161 unknown, and 154,481 were white, 6,710 were Black and 14,854 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 1,318,706 doses, followed by Broward with 870,231, Palm Beach with 679,348 and Hillsborough with 573,038 doses.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 1,783,800 completing the series, followed by ages 55-64 with 1,437,122, ages 75-84 with 1,016,310, 45-54 with 956,673, 35-44 with 684,369, 25-34 with 497,180, ages 85 and older with 336,013 and 16-24 with 309,601.
In Pasco, 43,814 ages 65-74 have completed the series, 32,187 ages 55-64, 26,292 ages 75-84, 21,653 ages 45-54, 15,020 ages 35-44, 8,736 ages 25-34, 7,839 ages 85 and older and 6,221 ages 16-24.
Pinellas County
DOH reported 809 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths in Pinellas County from May 2-8, which was the third consecutive week that case numbers have declined. Cases totaled 79,881 and the death toll was 1,629.
DOH reported 988 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in Pinellas from April 25-May 1, 1,162 new cases and 13 deaths from April 18-24 and 1,529 new cases and 13 deaths from April 11-17.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 77,917 residents and 1,954 non-residents. More cases were in females, 41,506 (53%), to 36,367 in males. Gender was unknown in 44. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 42, which was down from 42 reported last week. Thirteen percent were Black, and 12% were Hispanic, which was up from 11% reported the week prior.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March 2020. DOH reported that 5,111 residents and 76 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas due to COVID-19 as of May 8.
DOH reported that 4.47% of 2,203 test results on May 8 were positive, 3.03% of 3,681 on May 7, 2.51% of 4,430 on May 6, 3.87% of 4,615 on May 5, 2.79% of 3,930 on May 4, 4.35% of 1,848 on May 3, 3.58% of 1,776 on May 2 and 4.52% of 2,153 on May 1.
Two deaths had been reported in the 15-24 age group, six in the 25-34 age group, 20 in the 35-44 group (1%), 51 in 45-54 (3%), 134 in 55-64 (8%), 341 in 65-74 (21%), 470 in 75-84 (29%) and 605 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 906 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,073 deaths or 9% and Dade County is No. 2 with 1,019 deaths, or 9%.
In Pinellas, 440,992 vaccine doses have been administered, including 89,306 receiving only a first dose and 351,686 completing the one- or two-dose series.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.
