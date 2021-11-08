County to hear application for motocross track

BROOKSVILLE – The County Commission will hear a request by Randy Yoho at its next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and Kym Rouse Holzwart says she and her neighbors are gearing up to oppose Yoho’s request again.
Yoho and neighboring landowners have been at odds for years over their conflicting lifestyles. A community of horse ranches, rural businesses and people just looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of Florida life again finds itself in contention with the man who bought a former mine and has been wanting to allow motorcycle races.
In previous depositions and statements, Yoho has insisted that he just wants to be a good neighbor, but Holzwart and others in the community are skeptical that such different uses can co-exist.
Although the agenda for the Nov. 16 meeting has not come out, there has been talk of the item in terms of property rights in past weeks since the Planning & Zoning Commission rejected the Special Use Exception.
Holzwart has asked the commission in writing to reject the exception.
The County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Hernando County Government Center, 20 N. Main St., Brooksville.
